Contract Details Released for New Packers WR Devin Funchess: Report

Bargains are in bloom this offseason for the Green Bay Packers.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Packers agreed to terms with free-agent wide receiver Devin Funchess on a one-year deal worth as much as $6.25 million with incentives, continuing general manager Brian Guteukunst’s trend of low-risk signings this offseason.

Funchess, 26, will earn a $1.2 million base salary for the 2020 season with a $1 million signing bonus, $50,000 workout bonus and $15,625 for each game active, which is expected to deliver a minimum hit of $2.26 million against the salary cap with potential to exceed $2.5 with incentives and bonuses, per CPA Ken Ingalls.

Gutekunst has once again secured an experienced player for his 2020 roster at a position of need, leveraging recent injury struggles into a safe deal for the Packers that presents terrific upside and an affordable option for getting out if the first season doesn’t prove fruitful. The same thing was done with the signings of inside linebacker Christian Kirksey and offensive tackle Rick Wagner.

Funchess was lost to injury for the 2019 season after breaking his collarbone in Week 1 in his first and only season with the Indianapolis Colts. Injuries also restricted him for stretches in both 2016 and 2018 during his four seasons with the Carolina Panthers; though, he did catch 63 passes for 840 yards and eight touchdowns when he was last fully health in 2017.

Per Ingalls’ calculations, the Packers have dipped into the negative in terms of expected spendable cap space this offseason by about $1.645 million, increasing the likelihood of roster cuts or other cost-cutting moves in the coming months.

