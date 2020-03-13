NFL Network Teases Amari Cooper to Eagles in Viral Video

Five days until the start of NFL free agency. Five days for agents to complete their “Mission Impossible.”

In a recent segment on NFL Network’s “Good Morning, Football” show, a roundtable discussion had their experts predicting the perfect landing spot for Amari Cooper. The Cowboys receiver is the best pass-catcher on the open market and will be a hot name to watch when the calendar turns to March 18 at 4 p.m.

Cooper has maintained his desire is to remain in Dallas and he still may do that. However, the Eagles have a ton of cap space and desperately need a wideout. As Kyle Brandt pointed out, this would be an ideal “heist” for Philadelphia.

“I’m just picturing agent Roseman in Philadelphia on a wire dropping down into the vault to get the knock list,” Brandt said. “And the knock list, in this case, would be Amari Cooper, taken from the enemy of Dallas. I absolutely love it. Accept this mission.”

Peter Schrager agreed with those sentiments.

“If there is money to be spent on a wide receiver this is the perfect pick for the Eagles,” Schrager said. “He [Cooper] could be a player that could go with Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert. We don’t know what the future of Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor is.”

Eagles Tried to Trade for Cooper in 2018

The Eagles obviously like the skillset Amari Cooper brings to the table. They attempted to pull off a blockbuster trade for him back in October 2018 when Cooper was being shopped around by the Raiders.

The receiver eventually went to Dallas for a first-round pick but the Eagles were in the mix and offered a second-round pick. They were just unwilling to raise the price. Philadelphia did add a receiver in 2018 before the trade deadline when they unloaded a third-round pick to Detroit for Golden Tate.

That move turned out to be a half-year rental, a decision that has been debated ad nauseum. For the record, Tate did catch the winning touchdown in the team’s wild-card playoff win over Chicago.

Meanwhile, Cooper is still only 25 years old and will turn 26 on June 17. He has proven to be one of the most dynamic playmakers at the position since arriving in Dallas. Cooper has 132 receptions for 1,914 yards and 14 touchdowns in two years with the Cowboys.

Cowboys ‘Working Hard’ to Keep Receiver

The Cowboys and Amari Cooper remain in limbo as free agency nears on March 18. No deal has been struck between the sides, although a lucrative extension may get worked out. Cooper has gone on record saying that he wants to be a “Cowboy for life” and Dallas would be foolish not to accommodate him.

My sense from speaking to #Cowboys sources: Team is working hard to reach agreement with WR Amari Cooper, and that Cooper and his agent seem motivated at the moment to get something done. To me, present indications are he could be signed before QB Dak Prescott. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) March 10, 2020

According to ESPN’s Ed Werder, the Cowboys are “working hard” to reach an agreement with Cooper and there is a growing sense there that they might sign him before they extend Dak Prescott. Take that nugget at more than face value. Werder is one of the most clued-in reporters on the Cowboys’ beat.

