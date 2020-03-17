Cowboys TE Blake Jarwin Makes Incredible Pledge After Signing New Deal

Dallas Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin scored a huge windfall Monday and immediately paid it forward.

Jarwin, who inked a three-year, $24.2 million contract with $9.2 million guaranteed, announced on Instagram that he’s pledging a portion of his signing bonus to Oklahoma State University in an effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

What an incredible blessing it is to know my future is here with the Dallas Cowboys! It has been a lifelong dream to wear the Star, and I can’t wait to help bring the best fans in football a championship. In conjunction with my signing, I am also announcing that I am donating a portion of my signing bonus to Oklahoma State University to help workers who have been impacted by the cancellation of spring sports. Together we will all get through this and come out stronger. -#89 Blake Jarwin

According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, Jarwin received $4 million upon putting pen to paper. He was also guaranteed $6.25 million at signing (bonus and 2020 salary). This, a massive step up from the $645,000 base salary he earned in 2019.

Jarwin’s commitment comes as Dallas mayor Eric Johnson ordered all bars, clubs, and gyms to close until further notice, effective at midnight Tuesday. Locals will be restricted to gatherings of 50 people or less, and restaurants are prohibited to offer dine-in seating (takeout only).

Jarwin, 26, entered the offseason as a restricted free agent whom Dallas tendered at the second-round level. He was due to collect roughly $3.3 million for 2020. But a long-term pact had been in the works since last month’s Scouting Combine, where his agent, Kelli Masters, made headway with Cowboys brass.

And he’s using his newfound wealth for the greater good.

