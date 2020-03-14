Cowboys Show Significant Interest in Impact College Pass-Rusher: Report

The Dallas Cowboys are hot on Curtis Weaver’s trail.

Though not the most physically-imposing prospect in the 2020 NFL draft class, the Boise State linebacker is an extremely productive edge rusher who will have met Dallas officials twice this offseason.

According to SB Nation’s Justin Melo, the Cowboys scheduled an official top-30 visit with Weaver — this, after interviewing him at last month’s Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

A three-year contributor for the Broncos, the 6-foot-2, 265-pound pass-rusher totaled 128 tackles, 47.5 tackles-for-loss, 34 sacks and six pass breakups across 40 career games. He earned Freshman All-American honors in 2017 and was a first-team All-Mountain West selection in 2018 before exploding onto the national scene last season.

Weaver led Boise State with 13.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles-for-loss in 2019, en route to second-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-Mountain West MWC titles. He was also named the MWC Defensive Player of the Year and a finalist for the Ted Hendricks Award, given annually to college football’s top defensive end.

Weaver did not run the 40-yard dash nor take part in the bench press at the Combine. But he did log a 32.5-inch vertical jump and 116-inch broad jump. He’s considered a mid-round prospect by NFL.com draft expert Lance Zierlein, whose scouting profile can be read below.

Stand-up end whose production as a pass rusher must be balanced out by his below-average ability and athleticism in stopping the run. Weaver is a naturally instinctive counter-rusher who uses synchronized hands/feet to attack both inside and outside edges as a rusher, but his lack of explosiveness and athletic traits could dull his rush production against NFL offensive tackles. He plays with football intelligence, but his level of NFL success could be determined by whether his skill can overcome below-average explosiveness.

Pro Football Network’s Joe Marino compared Weaver to Eagles edge Derek Barnett, listing hand technique as his best trait and quick-twitch ability (or lack thereof) as his worst. Marino believes he’s best suited to play 4-3 defensive end, rather than 3-4 outside linebacker, in the pros.

If you are looking for an explosive and fluid defender, then this won’t be your guy. With that said, he’s technically sound, deploys his hands well, has outstanding footwork and is slippery when working through gaps. His frame has room to develop and I can see him really taking a step forward in an NFL strength and conditioning program. He’s a bit of a projection, but Weaver has appealing developmental upside to become a solid starter.

With no pre-draft process to boost his stock, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, Weaver is likely to come off the board in the third-to-fifth-round range. The defensive-hungry Cowboys own the No. 82 pick in the third, No. 123 in the fourth, and Nos. 164 and 179 in the fifth, after the league awarded an extra compensatory choice.

But if Dallas truly wants him, they may have to pull the trigger a tad early. Melo reports the New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears, Arizona Cardinals, and Atlanta Falcons are all showing similar interest in Weaver.

