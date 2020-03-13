Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Earns Hefty Performance-Based Bonus from NFL

Dak Prescott got paid before (maybe) getting paid.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is taking home a $234,019 performance-based bonus for the 2019 season, the NFL announced Thursday.

In a breakout season marred by the club’s 8-8 record and untimely December collapse, Prescott set a new career-best with 4,902 air yards (second-most in the league, one shy of tying the organization’s single-season record) and 30 touchdowns on 65.1-percent passing (388-of-596).

Due in large part to Dak’s right shoulder, the Cowboys ranked first in scrimmage yards (431.5 per game), second in passing offense (296.9 YPG), and sixth in scoring (27.1 points per game). The statistical output will lead to a long-term contract or a one-year franchise tag — a monstrous windfall in either scenario, the floor for which is $33 million, on the exclusive tag.

The NFL established performance-based perks to reward highly-active players who carry lower salaries. Prescott’s payout represents about 11.5 percent of his $2.025 million base salary for 2019, the final year of his rookie deal. And, incredibly, it’s the third-lowest among all Cowboys recipients.

Safety Xavier Woods netted a team-high $615,755 bonus, followed by cornerback Chidobe Awuzie ($402,903), wide receiver Michael Gallup ($380,891), S Darian Thompson ($355,842), CB Jourdan Lewis ($333,474), tight end Blake Jarwin ($322,269), offensive lineman Connor Williams ($255,912), and defensive linemen Dorance Armstrong ($236,916) and Antwaun Woods ($202,746).

QB Cooper Rush, a restricted free-agent officially tendered by Dallas on Thursday, earned the least ($2,879).

Dak Exposes ‘Sticking Point’ in Contract Talks: Report

The Cowboys and their impending free-agent field general are engaged in negotiations regarding a new, extremely lucrative contract. By several insider accounts, there has been recent activity, unthawing months of stalled talks, but the sides aren’t out of the hypothetical woods just yet.

Per NFL Network’s Jane Slater, “the sticking point still seems to be the years” on the Cowboys’ proposal; whereas Prescott prefers a shorter-term deal (four years), the club likes its extensions to span a half-decade, if not longer.

On the plus side, sources informed of the situation relayed to Slater, the guarantees in Dallas’ latest offer have increased from the $105 million they initially floated to Dak’s camp at last month’s Scouting Combine. It’s likely the average annual value (AAV), too, went up from the $33 million that Prescott rejected during the 2019 season.

The two-time Pro Bowl passer, under this scenario, would surpass Los Angeles QB Jared Goff, who inked a four-year, $134 million contract — $33.5 million per year — with an NFL-record $110 million guaranteed.

Slater, though, couldn’t nail down whether Prescott would be eclipsing Goff in AAV, total money, length of years, or guaranteed cash. “It’s above the Goff deal,” was all she was told.

The deadline to assign the tag is March 16, the same day the league’s legal tampering period begins, assuming no delays due to COVID-19. During this 48-hour window, deals can be agreed to in principle but not formally signed until March 18, the official kickoff to unrestricted free agency.

