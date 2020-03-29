Cowboys Insider Says Team Will ‘Cave’ To Dak Prescott’s Contract Demands

If the standoff between the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott could be reduced to a staring contest, the franchise is likely to blink first.

This is the opinion of venerable SI.com reporter Mike Fisher, who predicts the Cowboys will “cave” to the former Pro Bowl quarterback and his lofty contractual desire.

“I think we’re looking at $110 million guaranteed. I think we’re looking at $35 million average per year,” Fisher said Saturday. “The debate that’s left is, the Cowboys would like to have a longer-term commitment of five years. Dak Prescott and his side, [agent] Todd France of CAA, would like a shorter commitment.”

Fisher echoed previous reports, claiming progress has been made between the parties over the last week. An agreement still doesn’t appear to be close, though Fisher believes it’s a matter of when — not if — Prescott is financially assuaged.

“You can debate how good Dak Prescott is, but we know what the Cowboys think,” he said. “We know they’ve gotten to $106 million guaranteed. [Owner] Jerry’s [Jones] point, and I’ll paraphrase is, ‘I wouldn’t commit $106 million to somebody if I wasn’t sure.’ So, the Cowboys’ commitment to him is very real.”

“I think, in the end, the Cowboys cave, for lack of a better word, and this ends up being a four-year deal, and Dak Prescott is a long-term, face-of-the-franchise quarterback in Dallas,” Fisher added.

Prescott Could Become NFL’s Highest-Paid Player

… not just quarterback, but overall player, overtaking Atlanta QB Matt Ryan, who landed a record-setting five-year, $150 million contract, including $94.5 million fully guaranteed, in 2018.

This, courtesy of NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who reported Thursday that Prescott, who rejected an offer last season which would have paid him $33 million annually, is “actively” negotiating with the team regarding a “big-money, long-term extension.”

“My understanding is, both parties are actively talking and would love to get something done,” Rapoport said, cautioning that discussions “are not that simple” and indicating a deal isn’t imminent.

News of resumed activity between the Cowboys and Prescott’s camp emerged Wednesday, after Yahoo Sports fantasy writer Liz Loza heard a “whisper” that Dak was “close” to a four-year extension worth $35 million a year.

Prior to picking up talks, the Cowboys reportedly floated two offers to France, once during the 2019 season and once following last month’s NFL Scouting Combine. The initial proposal would have netted his client $33 million annually, with $105 million guaranteed. The second supposedly was in the $33.5 million-per-year range, likely eclipsing Los Angeles Rams QB Jared Goff.

A report earlier this offseason revealed the 2016 fourth-round pick is pushing to surpass Seattle’s Russell Wilson, who’s on the books for a league-high $35 million in average annual value. Wilson signed a four-year, $140 million ($107 million guaranteed) megadeal in April 2019.

It’s likely Prescott also passes Goff, who was awarded an NFL-record $110 million in guarantees as part of his four-year, $134 million extension, signed last September. Prescott turned down Dallas’ offer assumingly because he’d remain stuck behind Goff’s AAV.

Dallas applied the exclusive franchise tag to Prescott on March 16. The tag, which prohibits him from speaking with outside teams, is valued at approximately $33 million for 2020. If it’s signed, he’d earn the most money in a single season by any player in franchise history.

As it stands, the team has until July 15, an NFL-mandated deadline, to ink Prescott to a multi-year pact. The Cowboys currently have $19.726 million of available salary-cap space, per OverTheCap.com.

