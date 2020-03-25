Blazers’ Damian Lillard Details His Relationship With Lil Wayne

Over the course of his music career, Portland Trailblazers guard Damian Lillard has worked with a variety of different artists such as Pusha T, 2 Chainz, Jamie Foxx, Raphael Saadiq, and Lil Wayne to name a few.

On Monday, Lillard was on Sportcenter’s Instagram Live chatting with ESPN’s Chiney Ogwumike the two discussed a variety of different topics including his relationship with Young Money’s Lil Wayne.

“It weird because me and Wayne are real friends. We are really cool, and we got cool, maybe five or six years ago. He was like man lets do some music and invite me into the studio in LA, and I thought when I show up, it’s going to be 20 dudes. I mean, I didn’t know what to expect. When I am moving around, I don’t be with a bunch of people.

“So, once I got to LA, and it was just me and girl, my fiance and we showed up to the studio, and it was just Wayne and two other people. He was in there recording and watching ESPN and going over music, and he was just chill. When I text him, he will text right back and say, send it through, and I’ll send him the song,” said Damian Lillard.

“He will record it and sent it right back, and he will send me songs. We have done a bunch of stuff together like when you [Chiney Ogwumike] were texting me as I was having that run, he was texting me after every other game like keep going ‘slime’ keep going keep doing what you are doing. Keep killing out there, and when I drop my album, he will post it and send Happy Birthdays all that. This Wayne and he is just a humble regular dude. So, that is why I mess with Wayne so tough.”

Damian Lillard reveals why CJ McCollum is Special

During the same interview with Chiney Ogwumike, Lillard revealed why CJ McCollum is a great backcourt mate to have and why the six-year veteran is special.

“I think what makes him a nice partner to have on the court is his mentality. He is not scared of a challenge or a matchup, or not worried about what the media might be saying or being criticized, said Lillard. “He just doesn’t care; he shows up and do what he gotta do. If he plays good or bad, he even kills about it.”

Both Lillard and McCollum have a fan in Piston legend Isiah Thomas.

“Both those guys are so good, I love watching them,” Isiah Thomas told me.

“The enjoyment that I get out of watching Dame and C.J., and the enjoyment I get out of watching Steph [Curry] and Klay [Thompson]. If Joe [Dumars] and I provided people that much joy when they watched us play, then I am honored and happy that we were able to do that. Every time I watch those two guys play, I am amazed by what they are doing out on the floor and what they did out on the floor.“

