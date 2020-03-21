Making Sense of Julio Jones for Zach Ertz Trade Rumors

There are a few rumors that don’t make any sense, yet spread faster than cream cheese on a bagel.

When it comes to the Eagles, they usually revolve around elite — and possibly unhappy — wide receivers. The latest one involved Philadelphia being in the mix for Julio Jones in an unlikely trade with the Atlanta Falcons. Unlikely might be putting it mildly, especially when you compare the contract implications of that move.

The original rumor started making the rounds two days ago and has been vehemently shot down. Zach Ertz was mentioned as someone who could sweeten the pot in a deal. It’s just not logical and it’s definitely not happening. Pro Football Talk‘s Mike Florio firmly put the Julio Jones for Zach Ertz talks to bed.

Per a league source with knowledge of the situation, that’s “absolutely not” happening. And for good reason. Based on the contract Jones signed last year with the Falcons, which pays him $22 million per year, the Falcons would take a cap charge of $31 million to trade Jones.

Hearing Eagles & Falcons have been in talks regarding a trade that could send Julio Jones to Philly. Julie Ertz's husband's name has been mentioned in the potential deal woof woof — NFL Insider Leroy (@LeroyInsider) March 20, 2020

Ertz Family Donates $100K to Philly Food Charity

One big reason why it’s hard to fathom the Eagles trading Zach Ertz is due to the way he has endeared himself to Eagles fans. More importantly, the impact that he and his wife, Julie, have made on the Philadelphia community. His loss would sting on multiple levels.

Their charity foundation, Ertz Family Foundation, recently announced they were donating $100,000 to Philabundance in an effort to provide meals to those in need during the COVID-19 outbreak. Philabundance is one of the largest non-profit food banks in the Philly region while the Ertz Family Foundation seeks to “empower others by transforming lives through faith, hope and love.”

Today, @ZERTZ_86 and @julieertz along with the Ertz Family Foundation are proud to announce a donation of $100K to @Philabundance, a Philadelphia-area food bank, to provide meals to those in need during the #COVID19 outbreak. For more information, visit https://t.co/wLbqeQfrzn pic.twitter.com/XPyMZGuDGU — Ertz Family Foundation (@ErtzFoundation) March 20, 2020

Zach and Julie are the Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union of Philadelphia. It’s highly unlikely the Eagles would send away pillars of the community.

Trade Rumors: Yannick Ngakoue, Alshon Jeffery

Zach Ertz wasn’t the only name being bandied about in possible trade scenarios in Philadelphia. Alshon Jeffery remains on the Eagles’ roster but many expect the team to either release him or trade him.

He has been mentioned as a potential trade chip to acquire Yannick Ngakoue from Jacksonville and in a speculative deal that would send him to Denver in return for draft picks. The issue would be another team taking on a nearly $35 million cap hit over the next two years.

WRs with Highest 2020 Salary Cap Hit Sammy Watkins – $21M

Julio Jones – $20.4M

Mike Evans – $18.4M

Tyreek Hill – $17.7M

Brandin Cooks – $16.8M

Davante Adams – $16.5M

Alshon Jeffery – $15.4M

Allen Robinson – $15M

Michael Thomas – $15M

Jarvis Landry – $14.6M

TY Hilton – $14.5M — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) February 29, 2020

Meanwhile, Ngakoue keeps feeding the trolls on the internet with clever and cryptic posts about his future. He recently lathered Eagles fans up when he posted a photo of Reggie White along with an Eagle emoji. Then, CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reported the Eagles were showing a “lot of interest” in Ngakoue. It’s all very fun to analyze and ponder but nothing is imminent.

Remember, the Eagles would most likely have to give up a first-round pick to acquire him after Jacksonville slapped the franchise tag on the pass-rusher. Ngakoue is also looking for a new deal that would make him one of the highest-paid players in the league at defensive end. He might be worth it as he’ll turn just 25 years old on March 31.

Yannick the Great https://t.co/fMnSpOqrPc — Yannick Ngakoue (@YannickNgakoue) March 6, 2020

