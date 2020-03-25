EX-NBA Coach Thinks 2019-20 NBA Season is Over

Former Houston Rockets head coach turned ESPN broadcaster, Jeff Van Gundy last called an NBA game on March 8th,2020, which was the Clippers vs. Lakers game in Los Angeles. And if you ask him, he will tell you that its the last of the season.

Van Gundy was recently interviewed by Marc Berman of the New York Post and was asked a variety of different questions, including if thought the season will resume this year.

“I‘m not an expert, but I’d be surprised if the NBA plays again this season,’’ Van Gundy told The Post. “It’s going to be hard to get it back going. I would suspect it will be very difficult. The good thing is I trust (commissioner) Adam Silver to do what’s right and best and not what is in the best interest of money.

“If it does (go on), that will be great because you know Adam is putting no one unnecessarily in harm’s way. I hope I’m wrong. I hope in June, July; it’s safe for our players to go back to work. I hope I’m pleasantly surprised.”

Earlier this month, the NBA postponed the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Before the game Thunder coach, Billy Donovan that trusted that Adam Silver had the league’s best interest in mind.

“I think the thing that everybody is looking at right now is the safety and the health, not only of the players but of fans and everybody,” he said. “Obviously, this has gotten into a situation where it certainly has a lot of people really, really nervous. Everybody should try to take the proper precautions.”

It was later revealed that Rudy Gobert tested positive for the Coronavirus, according to The Athletic. Shortly after that, the NBA made the decision to postpone the season.

Mark Cuban Thinks NBA Season Could Resume in the Middle of May

Earlier this morning Mark Cuban was interviewed by WFAA’s Mike Leslie and asked him when did he think we could see the NBA resume.

“Hopefully by the middle of May, we’re starting to get back to normal and the NBA is playing games,” Cuban said Monday, per Leslie. “Maybe not with fans, but we’re playing it because sports plays such an important role. You know, people want something to cheer for, people want something to rally around, people want something to be excited about.”

Cuban predicts that we could see basketball again around June 1.

“I mean you know no one has perfect information right now, and so all decisions are tough. But, you know, if I had to guess based off the people I’ve talked to at the CDC and other places — I would say that the over-under would be June 1, and I’m taking the under.”

NBA Commissioner shared recently that they were exploring all options to resume their season.

“We’re exploring all options to resume our season if and when it is safe to do so,” Silver said Saturday, per Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press (via NBA.com). “Nothing is off the table.”

