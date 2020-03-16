All-Time Giants Draft Bust Ereck Flowers Lands Massive Deal in Free Agency

In many ways, offensive lineman Ereck Flowers is the prime example New York Giants fans would use to simply describe what an NFL Draft bust is.

Selected ninth-overall in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Miami, New York, the Giants hoped they were getting the anchor of their offensive line for the next decade. Instead, they got an ultimate flop, one who’s tenure with the team quickly fizzled out after three and a half vastly underwhelming seasons.

However, Flowers has seemingly stumbled upon greener pastures since ditching the Big Apple, evident by the new massive contract the offensive lineman agreed to on Monday.

Ereck Flowers Inks $30M Deal With Dolphins

Ereck Flowers’ agent Drew Rosenhaus informed ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday that the offensive lineman has agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract with the Miami Dolphins. Rosenhaus has stated that the deal includes $19.95 million in fully guaranteed money.

Flowers, who’s still just 25-years of age, reinvented himself after joining the Washington Redskins on a one-year deal last offseason. Flowers made the much-awaited switch from left tackle to left guard, in return changing the entire trajectory of his young career.

Flowers is still far from a complete package, noted by his meager 64.2 Pro Football Focus grade from 2019. However, he was able to use his 6’6”, 330+ pound frame to become a solid contributor in the run game, posting a career-high 92% pass block win rate, per ESPN Stats & Information.

Flowers will likely lock down the starting guard spot in Miami, a city he’s vastly familiar with. The offensive lineman not only attended the University of Miami, but was also born in the 305 as well.

Dolphins Prioritizing the Trenches

The Dolphins entered the start of free agency with the highest available amount of cap space in the NFL with approximately $90 million in spending money. Adding Flowers was just the first in a likely plethora of moves to improve in the trenches on both sides of the football.

The Dolphins allowed 58 sacks in 2019, tied with the Carolina Panthers for the most in all of football. While they were horrendous in terms of protecting their own quarterback a season ago, Miami was just as bad at getting after the opponents’ quarterback.

The team recorded a league-low 23 sacks in 2019. In hopes of improving on those numbers next season, the Dolphins have reportedly agreed to terms on a contract with former Buffalo Bills free agent pass-rusher Shaq Lawson, who registered a career-high six sacks last year.

