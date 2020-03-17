Colts Signing Potential Future Hall of Fame Quarterback: Report

When word broke that the Indianapolis Colts traded away their 2020 first-round NFL Draft pick in exchange for defensive lineman DeForest Buckner, all signs pointed towards Indy delving into the veteran free agency market to bolster their quarterback position. On Tuesday, they did just that, landing former Los Angeles Chargers signal-caller Philip Rivers, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Former Chargers' QB Philip Rivers and the Colts reached agreement on a 1-year deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the deal is expected to net Rivers $25 million in 2020.

The #Colts get their deal done, agreeing to terms with QB Philip Rivers, source said. He gets roughly $25M. The bolo lands in Indy, while Indy continues its restocking with big pieces on both sides of the ball. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

Philip Rivers Signs With Colts

Following the 2019 regular season, Colts general manager Chris Ballard made it clear that “the jury’s still out” on quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Apparently, that is no longer the case, as the team has seemingly opted to go a different route, inking long-term Chargers great Philip Rivers to a new deal.

While next season will mark Rivers’ first season with an NFL organization other than the Bolts over his soon to be 17-year career, he has the benefit of working with some familiar faces in his new place of work.

Rivers has worked previously with both the head coach in Indianapolis, as well as the offensive coordinator. Nick Sirianni, the Colts’ OC, spent five years on the Chargers’ coaching staff, two of which were as the team’s quarterback coach, working alongside Rivers. Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich also served as Rivers’ position coach in the past, prior to being promoted to offensive coordinator for the Rivers-led offense from 2014 through 2015.

