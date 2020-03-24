Top NFL Free Agent Cornerback Explains Picking Giants Over Lions

The Detroit Lions nearly signed one of the bigger name cornerbacks on the market in James Bradberry, but when the former Carolina Panthers player picked the New York Giants, the decision wasn’t personal.

Bradberry joined Jim Rome and was asked about how free agency went and his decision to land with the Giants. As he said, it wasn’t a stressful period at all and Bradberry made the decision he felt was best for him.

“It was either between the Lions and New York. I just felt New York was a better fit for me,” he said. “I know Dave Gettleman. I know what type of organization he’s trying to build over there. I knew some of the players that were there as well. They had nothing but good things to say about the organization, so I felt like it was the right fit.”

Does that mean the Lions were a bad fit? Not exactly.

“No, I feel like both organizations are great. I feel like both coaches are great coaches. I just felt like New York might have been a better feel for me,” he said. “It’s a great city, something new for me. I’m more of an introvert. I wanted to go to a big city so I could explore a bit around the city.”

The Lions haven’t made great headlines lately in the aftermath of the Darius Slay trade, but as these quotes show, free agency decisions remain highly individual with a number of factors playing in.

Just because Bradberry chose the Giants doesn’t necessarily mean something was wrong with the Lions.

Lions Called NFC North Free Agency Winner

Even though they didn’t get Bradberry, many are still happy with the Detroit free agency haul, such as Bleacher Report. The website revealed its winners of free agency from every division, and the Lions were the choice for the NFC North. Writer Maurice Moton likes what the Lions have been able to do thus far. Here’s a look at what he wrote:

“The Detroit Lions became the New England Patriots of the Midwest this week. The team signed linebacker Jamie Collins and defensive tackle Danny Shelton, who will likely replace Devon Kennard and A’Shawn Robinson, respectively. The front office also acquired Duron Harmon via trade. Lions head coach Matt Patricia coached two of those players when he served as the defensive coordinator in New England. Clearly, the 45-year-old lead skipper will attempt to recreate what the Patriots had during his tenure with the club. Collins can match Kennard’s impact near the pocket and provide more to the pass defense. In addition to seven sacks, he logged seven pass breakups and three interceptions during the 2019 term. Shelton didn’t play under Patricia in New England, but he had his best season last term, registering career highs in sacks (three) and tackles (61) as a solid run-stopper with an occasional flash near the pocket. The 26-year-old should bolster the Lions’ 21st-ranked run defense. Harmon has developed into a versatile safety with above-average ball skills in center field. Over the last three seasons, he’s recorded 10 interceptions in primarily a reserve role, though the 29-year-old has played at least 61 percent of the defensive snaps in each of those campaigns. At safety, Harmon could alternate snaps with Will Harris alongside Tracy Walker. Detroit lost multiple players in free agency and replaced them with guys who know Patricia’s scheme, which is crucial for a defense that ranked 26th in scoring and allowed the second-most yards last year. The Lions released right tackle Rick Wagner and saved $6.1 million against the cap. The front office put that cash toward Halapoulivaati Vaitai’s five-year, $50 million deal. That’s a risky investment for a four-year veteran with just 20 starts, but the 6’6″, 320-pound tackle could seal the edge for outside runs and engulf edge-rushers on his side of the line.”

Detroit has been busy in free agency thus far, and obviously, the most active of all the teams in the division. This action helps the team be able to claim themselves as the best of the best through this point of the offseason.

Lions Free Agency Signings

The Lions have reached reported free agency agreements with offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai, linebacker Jamie Collins, quarterback Chase Daniel and defensive lineman Nick Williams. Additionally, they’ve added Danny Shelton, Desmond Trufant and Jayron Kearse. Duron Harmon is coming in via trade. The group upgrades some important spots on the team, and will help the Lions boost the spots that are most needed for 2020. The Lions have managed to get things going quickly and effectively this offseason in free agency to be able to try and reshape their team.

It’s true the defense has been the biggest positive in terms of a remake at the spot, and that might help the team get better as a whole. That’s true even without Bradberry.

