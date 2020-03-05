Jimmy Graham’s Fate With Packers Sealed for 2020?

Jimmy Graham’s time with the Green Bay Packers could finally be reaching its end.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Packers are not expected to bring back their starting tight end for the 2020 season and will cut him loose with one year remaining on his current contract, clearing about $8 million in cap space. Graham’s production has been disappointing in his first two seasons in Green Bay with him making just 38 catches for 447 yards and three touchdowns in 2019, his worst receiving numbers since his 2011 rookie season.

One potential play-maker hitting the market: #Packers TE Jimmy Graham is not expected back in Green Bay, sources say. The move with the 33-year old former free agent signing is noteable, though not a surprise for anyone involved. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 4, 2020

Graham was seen as a potential upgrade to the Packers’ tight end position when he was signed to a three-year, $30 million deal back — $11 million guaranteed — ahead of the 2018 season, looking like a sure-fire weapon in the red zone after catching 10 touchdowns in his previous season with Seattle. Instead, Graham caught half as many touchdowns in 32 regular-season games with the Packers and continued to regress with noticeable limitations across his game.

The Packers could attempt to trade the 33-year-old tight end to a team looking to make the most of his final miles in the NFL, but releasing Graham seems the more likely route with his current level of production not justifying the high cost of his contract.

The future of the Packers’ tight end position remains up in the air with fellow veteran Marcedes Lewis also set to become an unrestricted free agent later this month. Without both Graham and Lewis, the Packers would be looking at Robert Tonyan — an exclusive rights free agent — and Jace Sternberger as their primary options at tight end.

Follow the Heavy on Packers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!