Jerry Jones, Jason Garrett, Cowboys Players React to Frederick’s Retirement

Travis Frederick’s stunning retirement announcement Monday sent shockwaves through the NFL sphere. Reaction poured in hot and heavy from those who knew the perennial Pro Bowl center and watched him play, those who coached Frederick and presided over him.

Dallas Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones, who fits squarely into the latter category, broke the figurative ice shortly after the news broke.

“Travis Frederick, by the nature of his center position, was the core piece of what I believe to be one of the most talented and skilled NFL offensive lines that has been assembled,” Jones said of Frederick, via 105.3 The Fan. “His leadership ability, production and intelligence put him at the top level of interior offensive lineman in our league for many years. At the pinnacle of his success, his career on the field was only exceeded by a rare display of coverage and determination in overcoming a life-threatening illness and returning to the game – a challenge that could only be completed by a person with rare levels of perseverance and strength.

“As a contributor to our community, a family man and a professional person, he has distinguished himself as an exemplary representative of this organization. And for the rest of his life, when his name is mentioned in the same sentence with the Dallas Cowboys, he will be lifting the standards of excellence and esteem that has characterized the history of our proud franchise,” Jones said.

Next were Frederick’s now-former teammates, including fellow All-World lineman Zack Martin:

And Tyron Smith …

And Connor Williams …

Even ex-Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, now the New York Giants’ offensive coordinator, weighed in with a classy summarization of Frederick.

“He’s just one of those rare guys,” Garrett told USA TODAY Sports. “I don’t know that I’ve been around a player who everyone trusted so much so quickly. You just felt like he was one of those guys you could give a chance to run the show from the center position right from the get-go.”

Garrett added: “A lot of people talk about what leadership is. That was as good a demonstration of leadership as I’ve been around.”

Cowboys’ Plan to Replace Frederick

There are no two ways to dice it: this is a massive blow to Dallas’ entire offense — a trickle-down effect from the running game to passing attack. Frederick was the quarterback of the O-line, the ironman who never missed a snap, the buoy for Dak Prescott. No matter who the team turns to, it’ll be a downgrade.

For now, Joe Looney will slide into the primary pivot role. Looney, fresh off inking a new contract with the Cowboys, replaced Frederick in 2018 during the latter’s battle with Guillain-Barré syndrome. He held his own, but No. 72’s absence was obvious.

The team also could opt to slide Williams over to center while sophomore guard Connor McGovern, redshirted as a rookie, sticks at left guard.

It, too, is possible, if not probable, the Cowboys address the position in next month’s draft. There are a number of blue-chip centers in a top-heavy class (Wisconsin’s Tyler Biadasz, Michigan’s Cesar Ruiz, LSU’s Lloyd Cushenberry) likely to draw their eye, perhaps enticing Jones and Co. to pull the trigger at No. 17 overall.

