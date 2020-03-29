Jorge Masvidal Scored Historic Flying Knee KO at UFC 239 [WATCH]

At UFC 239, welterweight fighter Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal earned the fastest knockout in the promotion’s history when he landed a flying knee on Ben “Funky” Askren. There was a lot of hype going into the match as the two engaged in ruthless and continuous trash talk during the pre-fight buildup.

There was a lot on the line for both fighters as well. If Askren won, he was essentially guaranteed a welterweight title fight against Kamaru Usman, and if Masvidal won, he would line himself up for a top contender bout.

Gamebred only needed five seconds to put the stamp on Askren. Here is a clip of the knockout:

After this bout with Funky, Gamebred competed against Nate Diaz for the “Baddest Motherf***er” belt at UFC 244 — Masvidal dominated most of the fight and earned the victory by doctor’s stoppage at the end of the third round.

Jorge Masvidal Is the Likely Next Contender to Fight Welterweight Champ Usman

Masvidal had a fantastic 2019, scoring three victories over huge names in the UFC. After taking all of 2018 off, Gamebred returned to the Octagon in March 2019 and fought England’s Darren Till — his return was a success, winning the fight by second-round knockout.

The win over Till set Masvidal up for a shot against Funky, who was likely going to get a title shot against Kamaru Usman if he won. But, as history has it, Askren never got the shot.

Gamebred landed the devastating knee on Askren in July 2019, and Masvidal’s starpower skyrocketed. Four months later, in November 2019, Masvidal defeated one of the biggest stars in mixed martial arts, Nate Diaz.

Masvidal is on a three-fight winning streak and is currently sitting at number three in the welterweight division. A fight between him and the champ Usman is likely to happen next.

UFC president Dana White confirmed during an interview with Jim Rome that the promotion was working on setting up a fight between Masvidal and Usman for July. However, with the uncertainty brought on because of COVID-19, it’s not clear if there will be an event in the summer and if the two will fight.

