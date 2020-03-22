Kenny Rogers Scores on Michael Jordan in Basketball [WATCH]

Legendary singer Kenny Rogers passed away on Friday evening at the age of 81, so everyone in the sports world on Saturday was all about reliving Rogers’ epic performance against Michael Jordan and other NBA legends in a 1988 celebrity basketball game.

Per USA Today, the game was all part of the Kenny Rogers Classic Weekend, which was a three-day fundraising festivity the singer would put on in his home state of Georgia at the height of his popularity. The game was called Los Angeles Lakers play-by-play announcer Chick Hearn, and Rogers went full beast mode on Jordan during the game, as well as other top-flight NBA players, including Isiah Thomas and Larry Bird.

The Gambler, Kenny Rogers passed away yesterday at the age of 81. And here’s that time he went head to head on the court with Michael Jordan, Dominique Wilkins, Larry Bird, etc. And Chick Hearn on the call. Rest, Gambler…❤️🌎🏀 pic.twitter.com/SsNkatPbeG — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) March 21, 2020

Of course, it was Jordan who got the last laugh in the game.

After Rogers put Jordan “in the popcorn machine” (as described by Hearn) with a jump shot from long-range that Jordan misplayed, the all-time NBA legend turned things around to lead his team to the comeback victory.

BallIsLife.com later posted even more amazing highlights from that legendary 1988 basketball tournament to honor the beloved singer and his amazing roundball skills.

1988 KENNY ROGERS CLASSIC Green Team (3-0)@James_Caan (Captain)

Larry Bird

John McEnroe Blue Team (2-1)

Kris Kristopherson (C)@IsiahThomas Red Team (1-2)@LorenzoLamas (C)

Michael Jordan White Team (0-3)

Kenny Rogers (C)@DWilkins21 #RIPKennyRogers pic.twitter.com/3W4NYGh1J0 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 21, 2020

