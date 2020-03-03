Knicks Superfan Spike Lee Gets Into Argument With MSG Security [Watch]

Earlier tonight It was reported that Knicks Superfan and Oscar Award Winning director Spike Lee was denied access to Madison Square Garden.

There are a lot of rumors that Knicks owner James Dolan gave the order not to allow Lee into the building tonight’s game against the Houston Rockets.

Lee can be heard saying ” because no one told me. No one told me. I’m staying here. Now if you want to arrest like Charles Oakley go the f*** ahead. Oh, you going to arrest me, put my head behind my back like Oakley?”

Lee was referencing the 2017 incident were Charles Oakley was arrested

This is not a good look for the Knicks, who already did not invite Marv Albert to the 1969-70 anniversary celebration. Actor and comedian Michael Rapaport ripped Dolan for that decision as well.

“F*** the New York Knicks,” tweeted Rapaport. “Here comes Willis! Marv Albert was a Knicks ball boy as a kid a the Old Garden. Sell the team S*** Stain Dolan.”

Turns Out Spike Lee Entered the Wrong Entrance

ESPN’s Malika Andrews reported earlier tonight that Spike Lee was sitting courtside in response to the video that circulated of Spike Lee being asked to leave the Garden.

“After [The] video circulated of Spike Lee being allegedly asked to leave Madison Square Garden, Lee is currently sitting courtside. More to come…., tweeted Andrews.

SNYtv’s Ian Begley tweeted, The circumstances of the video that shows Spike Lee and MSG security are unclear, but he’s been sitting at his customary courtside seat for Knicks-Rockets. So he wasn’t kicked out of the building.

Malika Andrew then reported that it was ‘untrue’ That Lee was asked to leave the Garden

A Knicks’ spokesperson confirmed that it is “untrue” that Lee was ever asked to leave the Garden on Monday Night. According to the spokesperson, there was a mix up over which entrance Lee should enter through.