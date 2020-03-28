Kobe Bryant’s Lakers Career Was A ‘Bunch of F Yous’ Says Nets’ Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets point guard, Kyrie Irving has had a successful NBA career.

At the age of 28, Irving has already been crowned an NBA Champion, named a six-time NBA All-Star, the NBA’s 2012 Rookie of the Year, NBA All Star game MVP and a USA Basketball Olympic gold medalist.

In the last 24 hours, Irving, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ first overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Duke University has been vocal about his journey through hoops.

On Friday evening, Irving sat down with high school teammate, Jeremiah Green and discussed a plethora of topics. One topic was the rapport that he and LeBron James had while Cleveland Cavaliers teammates.

Irving spoke highly of James who he says entrusted him to hit a huge shot against the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals. “I already had some game winners underneath my belt throughout my life, you know,” Irving told Jeremiah Green.

“To where I’ve been called upon to do that before; to be be a closer or to be ‘that closing guy’ and to be on a great team where a great player like Bron says: ‘hey lets run that play’ and I have all of the confidence in the world.’

Throughout that NBA Finals series, Irving tells Green that he had been in contact with Kobe Bryant who was critiquing his game. “So I had just gotten done really really going through some really insightful talks with Kobe,” revealed Irving.

“I hadn’t played well the first two games in Golden State, so I called Kobe and I was like: ‘man what do you see out there?’ and he was like: ‘man be yourself, just be aggressive.”

Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash that took the lives of nine people, including Bryant’s daughter, Gigi on Sunday, January 26.

His death happened the day after LeBron James passed Bryant on the NBA’s all-time scoring list in a game against the Philadelphia 76ers.”Let me take this time, R-I-P Kobe as well,” said Irving.