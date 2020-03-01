Kobe Bryant’s Company Battling NYC Based Company Over ‘Mamba’

Before Kobe Bryant passed away in late January in a helicopter crash outside of Calabassas, California along with his 13- daughter Gigi Bryant and seven other passengers.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend and future Hall of Famer filed several trademarks under his company Kobe Inc for words such as “M Rise” and “Rise” and “Mamba Rise” for a “mobile application for providing cognitive sports training tasks and techniques to youth, amateur and elite athletes in the field of sports performance enhancement.”

According to court documents that ‘The Blast‘ recently obtained from a New York-based company by the name of Articulate Global, Inc, which is a computer software company. The company filed to counter numerous trademarks filed by the fourth All-Time leading scorer in NBA history.

Kobe’s estate is ready for the upcoming battle with Articulate Global, Inc. Per The Blast, Articulate Global, Inc has not filed the necessary paperwork, but are looking for a 30 day grace period to present their case of why Kobe Inc should be stopped.

This is not the only trademark despite Kobe Inc is involved with they are also locked in battle with a pharmaceutical company named Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals. Bryant accused the company of pilfering his nickname “Black Mamba” with the name “Black Mamba HYPERRUSH.”

Bryant has been fighting with the company since 2017, according to The Blast. Bryant’s argument was that many people occasion the name Black Mamba with him and might mistake the company for his. Unfortunately, Bryant suffered a couple of setbacks along the way and was looking to settle with the company Hi-Tech back in January of this year.

Vanessa Bryant Files Lawsuit Against Helicopter Company

Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa filed a lawsuit last month seeking damages on behalf of her late husband and daughter Gigi Bryant. Bryant’s lawsuit against Island Express Helicopters Inc, she is seeking damages for the “pain and anguish,” according to The Sun. The two may have suffered following the crash and the complaint was filed last Monday, the same day as Bryant’s memorial at the Staple Center in Los Angeles.

A medical examiner spokesman shared with The Sun that they “highly doubt the report would mention anything” regarding details of that nature, though they added the report on the cause of the crash still hasn’t been completed Bryant’s formal complaint states 19 times that Vanessa and her three surviving daughters are owed compensation for “damages, H/T [Christian Long of Pop Culture.[Kobe or Gianna] may have suffered between the time of injury and the time of death and for the recovery of which the decedent might have maintained an action had death not ensued including, but not limited to, mental anguish, physical disability, conscious pain and suffering, pre-impact terror, disfigurement, and further considering the aggravating circumstances attendant upon the fatal injury.”

Kobe Bryant is slated to be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame later this year.