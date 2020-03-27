Lakers’ LeBron James Shares Thoughts on Games Without Fans

With the NBA hiatus extending past two weeks with no true end in sight due to the coronavirus pandemic, the league faces many challenges as it looks to get players back on the court to complete the season.

Even when games return, there’s a good chance the contests could be played without fans — something Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James cannot imagine. James has obviously been understanding of the stoppage, but vocal that games without fans would not be the same.

James discussed his perspective on the Road Trippin’ Podcast, hosted by his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammates Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye.

“What is the word ‘sport’ without ‘fan’?” James questioned on the podcast (h/t ESPN). “There’s no excitement. There’s no crying. There’s no joy. There’s no back-and-forth.

“… That’s what also brings out the competitive side of the players to know that you’re going on the road in a hostile environment and yes, you’re playing against that opponent in front of you, but you really want to kick the fans’ ass too.”

James made no secret that he wants to get back on the floor as soon as possible, but still doesn’t understand the dynamic of games without fans and squeaking shoes serving as the soundtrack for championship contests.

“So to get back on the floor, I would love it. I’m not going to sit here and say nothing,” James said. “Like, if it’s get out there and get back on the floor 5-on-5 … but like, we can do that in scrimmages. Let’s just go to each other’s practice facility, put out a camera, just scrimmage and livestream it. … I just don’t know how we can imagine a sporting event without fans. It’s just, it’s a weird dynamic.”

LeBron Not Serving as Spokesperson for Quarantine

In all, there have been 14 reported cases of COVID-19 involving players and personnel around the league, including two Lakers players.

James has been sharing videos of himself in quarantine with his family, showing off his “Castaway” like facial hair that’s been growing. But despite his large platform, James has a unique perspective on what his role is in spreading the message on social distancing and other precautions for coronavirus.

“I would feel so weird if I was like, ‘Hey guys, stay at home,'” James said. “And somebody would look at me and be like, ‘Well, I mean, it’s easy for you to say.’ You know, ‘It’s easy for you to say.’ But I just go back to my childhood and how I grew up with me and my mom, that [expletive] would have been hell. I feel like my mom would have been like, ‘I don’t give a f— about corona. You better get your ass out of my house. Get the [expletive] out, you’re getting on my nerves.'”

However, James made it clear that now is not the time to be hanging around strangers in close quarters.

“I don’t want to tell people, me being an advocate to stay home. Just take care of yourself and understand that you should distance yourself from large, big groups of people. People that you don’t know, complete strangers, you know? Because now it’s spring. So everybody thinks during spring break, it’s time to get around with strangers. Like, this is not the time. This is not the time.”

LeBron: I Ain’t High-Fiving Nobody

The suspension of the NBA season was especially painful for the Lakers, who lead the Western Conference with a 49-14 record and are considered a top title contender. What helped propel the Lakers to the top of standings was their team chemistry, which they often expressed through complex handshakes. James and fellow star Anthony Davis even had one where AD licked his hand before slapping LeBron’s.

“I ain’t high-fiving nobody for the rest of my life after this [expletive],” James said in a somewhat joking tone. “No more high-fiving. After this corona [expletive]? Wait ’til you see me and my teammates’ handshakes after this [expletive].”

