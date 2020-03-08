Apparent New Rams Logo Revealed in Leak [LOOK]

The Los Angeles Rams are in the process of color, logo and uniform transformations as they enter their inaugural season at SoFi Stadium later this summer. The team is expected to unveil their new digs prior to the 2020 NFL Draft scheduled for April 23-25, as confirmed by The Athletic’s Rams beat writer Rich Hammond last week.

I might as well answer half of the mailbag questions now and say that the Rams currently plan to introduce the new logo/colors before the draft, and then the actual uniforms after the draft. So a two-part unveil. Hat tip to @CVRamsClub who was on this. — Rich Hammond (@Rich_Hammond) March 3, 2020

On Saturday, the official Los Angeles Rams Twitter account posted a teaser video suggesting the reveal is drawing closer.

One day later, a leaked Reddit photo began circulating the web with the potential new logo. Now, according to Yahoo Sports senior NFL reporter Charles Robinson, the logo portrayed in photo is legitimate.

So this #Rams new logo hat that leaked on Reddit is legitimate. That’s the new logo. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/mTZMeseS2f — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 8, 2020

This story is developing.

