Pro Bowl Defender Named Potential Lions Return Within Darius Slay Trade

The Detroit Lions are thinking about trading Darius Slay, and for a long time, it’s been a mystery what teams could be involved and what the potential return could be.

Interestingly enough, NFL Draft insider Chad Forbes provided an update and said that trading for Slay could be a fallback option for both the Philadelphia Eagles and Las Vegas Raiders if they fail to land Byron Jones in free agency. It’s clear both could remain interested in a possible Slay deal.

Additionally, a potential trade with the Eagles could see safety Malcolm Jenkins and a draft pick shipped out for Slay, as Forbes said.

#Lions Darius Slay considered fallback option for both Eagles & Raiders if don’t land FA Byron Jones. Slay will want a new deal. Interesting scenario bandied about? Darius Slay to Philly for Malcolm Jenkins & a Draft Pick. Eagles still front runners for Byron Jones… — Chad Forbes (@NFLDraftBites) March 10, 2020

Jenkins, its important to remember, played for current Lions defensive coordinator Cory Undlin with the Eagles as his position coach, and praised him upon his appointment to the Lions. Obviously, to that end, the fit could be natural for coach and player.

There’s a long way to go before such a deal is made and free agency could have plenty to say about what happens, but it’s interesting to see this name as a possible Lions return.

Price Within Darius Slay Trade Revealed

Obviously, the Lions are said to be firm on price, and that price could be expected to be a second or third round pick according to Ryan O’Halloran, and then a costly extension, in the neighborhood of $15 million dollars. That was the team’s reported price for the Denver Broncos according to a league executive.

League executive on what it would take for #Broncos to acquire CB Darius Slay from Lions: "Second or third rounder and $15 million-ish per year," via extension. — Ryan O'Halloran (@ryanohalloran) February 17, 2020

That’s an expensive cost, and one the Lions aren’t backing down off of reportedly when it comes to talks. Detroit doesn’t have to deal Slay, of course, which means they can afford to be coy and hang back on their top cornerback and see if anyone is willing to meet the price.

If someone does, the Lions might decide to move on from Slay when all is said and done. It would also be interesting if a player was included as Forbes’ tweet suggests.

Dangers Lions Have Within Darius Slay Trade

The decision to deal Slay, though, isn’t one that the team can afford to take lightly. Subtracting Slay from the mix would seemingly hamper the Lions’ chances to have an elite season in 2020 given the cornerback’s importance to the team as a whole. If Slay does go, decisions will have to be made.

Analyst Chris Burke of The Athletic explained after new Slay rumors surfaced that the Lions have a big decision to make in terms of whether to deal the top corner. If they do, the team will have to answer the question of “what’s next,” and there are few easy answers to that query. In fact, as Burke says, the move could help the Lions open another gaping hole on their roster prior to the 2020 offseason.

What's the scenario where the Lions trade Slay and have a *better* secondary? Does Byron Jones do it? Chris Harris? Harris + Okudah? Logan Ryan and … something? Lions have a ton of ground to cover this offseason, subtracting their No. 1 corner would add another hurdle. — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) February 17, 2020

If the Lions do decide on a Slay trade, it’s likely the team will have to make some sort of a signing in free agency, either a Chris Harris, Byron Jones or some other large name. They might also have to look strongly in Jeffrey Okudah’s direction during the NFL Draft. A combination of these moves could

Slay, however, offers the team some security in terms of everyone knowing what to expect from the player at his position. Heading into a bumpy offseason, that fact should offer some comfort to the team and their staff.

If Slay gets traded, the Lions will have a major challenge as it relates to how to react and what to do. Landing Jenkins would be a start for their defensive backfield’s reconstruction, but it’s hard to say what else would happen from there afterward.

