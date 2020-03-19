Lions’ Darius Slay Pleads For Trade After Desmond Trufant Signing

The Detroit Lions are going through an offseason of shakeups, and the biggest could be yet to come in terms of a Darius Slay trade.

Following the Lions reaching an agreement with cornerback Desmond Trufant, Slay congratulated Trufant on his deal and said he hopes the team can trade him and the Trufant deal can speed up his own trade process.

Congrats to my guy!!!! Hope that speeds up my trade process!! https://t.co/ZQHO3NCGuE — Darius Slay (@_bigplayslay23) March 19, 2020

They need to hurry it up🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/z9crydi2yG — Darius Slay (@_bigplayslay23) March 19, 2020

Clearly, there will be no Slay-Trufant tandem in Detroit, no matter how exciting it might seem for fans. Slay wants out and more than likely, a resolution to this drama will be coming soon.

Darius Slay Firmly on NFL Trade Block

ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed that the Lions were talking with multiple teams about a trade of Slay. Conversations were ongoing, and as Schefter said, the Lions are adamant about getting value for Slay.

Lions have spoken with multiple teams about a potential trade for Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay, per sources. Any team that trades for Slay would have to compensate Detroit and Slay with a new deal. Other teams believe Slay will be traded this off-season, but Lions adamant on value. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 17, 2020

Detroit demanding value makes sense, especially considering the fact that the team would lose an elite player out of their secondary if they dealt Slay away. It’s possible the Lions could be looking for a second or third round pick in exchange for Slay.

Will that hold true now that Slay really wants out and the team has Trufant in the mix? It’s anybody’s guess.

Deion Sanders Wants Darius Slay With Lions

Speaking at the Super Bowl with MLive.com’s Kyle Meinke, Deion Sanders admitted that the Lions need to step up with Slay and get a deal done to pay the man for being one of the best cornerbacks in the league.

Here’s a look at what he said:

“So perhaps it should come as little surprise that Prime thinks the Lions should extend Darius Slay, a gifted, three-time Pro Bowl cornerback who has also rankled this regime with his personality. “Yeah, he is (worth the extension),” Sanders told MLive last week at the Super Bowl. “He’s one of the best in the game, right? He’s a Pro Bowler, right? I think they should.” Sanders thinks splitting with Slay would be a mistake for a team that needs more defensive playmakers, not fewer, and Detroit should be building around him, not replacing him. Slay is hoping that happens too, already reaching out to prized Ohio State cornerback prospect Jeff Okudah. “(Slay’s) good, man,” Sanders said. “One of the best in the game. I hope they can get another guy out there who can oppose him on the other side.”

Now that Trufant is in the mix and Slay is sharing his excitement about being moved, it doesn’t seem that likely that Slay will be sticking in Detroit, even if Sanders thinks it’s the option.

Darius Slay Stats

Slay has been elite since being a second round draft pick of the Lions back in 2013, and has developed into one of the elite shut down corners in the entire league. He’s also a star for the Lions in the community, and arguably, is one of the top faces of the franchise at this point in time.

This past offseason, Slay missed the OTA period for Detroit amid wanting a new contract. While the Lions haven’t worked anything out with him, they also haven’t closed the door on making his re-signing a priority in the future, meaning a trade is possible if the team wants to move on. Slay also had a strong reaction to the team dealing Quandre Diggs for a draft pick a few months ago.

There’s simply no doubting the importance of him to the team in both the short and the long term. For that reason, keeping Slay around could have been seen as a slam dunk.

At this point, though, the chances of that seem very slim.

READ NEXT: Lions Trade For Patriots Defensive Back