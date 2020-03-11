Analyst Explains Why Lions Could Draft Versatile Defender

The Detroit Lions have plenty of big decisions to make in the NFL Draft, not the least of which is what to do with the No. 3 pick.

In recent weeks, plenty of suggestions have come to the forefront. Everything from trading the pick to getting lucky and nabbing Chase Young has been suggested. But how about making a sensible pick that many might consider a surprise? That could be on the table, too, and a new analyst has a solution that is similar.

NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks recently put out a new mock draft, and within it, he had the Lions selecting Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons. According to Brooks, the reason the Lions could look at Simmons has everything to do with the fact that he can do a bit of everything on the football field with his versatility.

Here’s a look at what he wrote:

“Matt Patricia could opt for the Clemson standout to add a Swiss Army Knife to the defensive lineup.”

Patricia has been known to covet versatility on his teams and his defenses, so Simmons being a guy who can do a ton of different things seems to play to his advantage as it relates to Detroit and his potential selection there.

Writer Predicted Lions Pick Derrick Brown

According to veteran Detroit News writer Bob Wojnowski, the Lions are going to have another surprise in store for everyone when they pick. That surprise? The selection of defensive tackle Derrick Brown from Auburn, who Wojnowski says the team will select. As to why, he admits he is simply connecting the dots as to what he thinks the team will do when all is said and done.

I can confirm what Valenti is saying on the air, and I appreciate his sentiment. Yes indeed, I believe the Lions will draft Auburn DT Derrick Brown at No. 3 …. even if Chase Young is available. I am not taunting or trolling Lions fans. I am connecting dots. Big fat dots. — Bob Wojnowski (@bobwojnowski) February 28, 2020

Brown, who had a big finish to his season with the Tigers, figures to be one of the top players at No. 3. Detroit’s line has been close to the basement of the league in terms of getting after the quarterback and stopping the run. Who better to come in and remedy that than a guy like Brown. He would immediately be an upgrade for the Lions up front and is one of the most dynamic interior linemen set to be drafted in 2020.

Passing on others, including perhaps Chase Young and Simmons in order to get Brown, would certainly be interesting and look like a potential bombshell as it relates to the team’s pick this year.

Lions Biggest 2020 NFL Draft Need is Defensive End

Detroit cannot pressure the quarterback meaningfully in 2019, something that has been painfully obvious for weeks and that is a glaring problem given what the team has done to add to the front in recent months and years. Part of the problem has been injury, but beyond Trey Flowers and Da’Shawn Hand, the Lions simply don’t have any young building blocks they can count on right now. The team has to find some form of consistency in the trenches, and that is why it’s a major need for them moving forward.

If the draft were held today, the Lions would have to target some type of defensive end or pass rush specialist highly, and Young would be the top option. Without a few impact players here in 2020, it’s tough to imagine the Lions turning their defensive fortunes around.

That makes the potential selection of Young so vital, and why so many wish to see the Lions find a way to select him. That’s true whatever might happen in the lead in to the draft or who else could be in play for the team.

Selecting Simmons, who can do a bunch of things for a defense, could be a huge advantage for the Lions. That’s just what several mocks like Brooks’ are waking up to at this point.

READ NEXT: Another Recent 2020 Mock Draft Predicts Huge Lions Trade