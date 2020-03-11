Lions Free Agency Preview: 5 Linebackers Team Must Target

The Detroit Lions are in the process of pondering how to get better ahead of the 2020 NFL season, and a big step toward doing that comes in upgrading the team’s defense.

One of the spots that needs to see some additions is linebacker. The Lions have a few quality young players in the mix at the spot, but certainly could stand to add some beef in order to rush the passer and add to some issues the team has had in coverage.

When the Lions go hunting for free agents, who makes the most sense in terms of this position? Here’s a look at the top names the team should be the most interested in when things get going.

Dante Fowler, LB/DE, Los Angeles Rams

The Lions need some explosion off the edge, and likely, nobody brings this better than Fowler. He has been an active player through the years, racking up 27.5 career sacks and 141 tackles. In 2019 alone, Fowler accounted for 11.5 sacks for the Rams. Those huge numbers are something that this Lions team could need in a major way up front, so adding Fowler to the mix could be a great way for the team to add a little more physicality and explosiveness to the mix at a key position.

Kyle Van Noy, LB, New England Patriots

After being selected by the Lions in the second round of the draft, Van Noy struggled to find a role in Detroit. He was shipped to New England in 2016, and has managed to have a career resurgence since going there.

While playing for the Lions, Van Noy registered just 1 sack and 16 combined tackles. After heading to New England, those numbers have swelled in recent seasons. Van Noy has put up 16.5 sacks and 250 tackles along with 2 interceptions and 5 forced fumbles.

Arguably, the Patriots and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia knew just how to use Van Noy in their scheme. It would be interesting to see if there’s a fit in Detroit again given this defensive scheme fit. No doubt if Van Noy was open to a return the Lions would consider it.

Jamie Collins, LB/DE, New England Patriots

Collins has been a solid performer in the NFL for years. He started with the Patriots where he got to know Matt Patricia, and later was traded to the Cleveland Browns for a few seasons before he got released and signed back in New England.

In terms of production, Collins has been solid as well. Collins has put up 577 tackles, 24.5 sacks and registered 16 forced fumbles as well as 10 interceptions. He’s been a terror in terms of his ability to come off the edge and make a variety of plays for a defense. He would come in and know the Detroit defense from

Perhaps the only concern about Collins right now is his age. At 30, he’s getting a bit long in the tooth for a big contract, something any team that thinks about adding him will have to consider. As such, the Lions have already been cautioned to avoid him. They should still consider Collins, however.

Cory Littleton, LB, Los Angeles Rams

An undrafted free agent from Washington, Littleton has quickly become one of the top players on defense in the league in Los Angeles. He cracked the 2018 Pro Bowl and was a 2018 second team All-Pro selection. To this point in his career, Littleton has put up solid numbers considering 8.5 sacks, 315 tackles, 6 interceptions and 4 fumble recoveries.

As a whole, Littleton is a solid across the board player and someone the Lions could certainly fit into their defense if the price was right. Already, Littelton has been named as a potential top fit for Detroit heading into the free agency period.

Christian Kirksey, LB, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland released the injury prone Kirksey just days ago and he will be a hot commodity on the market given his age (28) and his ability level on the field. In his career, Kirksey has put up 484 tackles, 11.5 sacks and 2 interceptions. The Lions have enjoyed bargain shopping before and Kirksey could be a great reclamation project for the team to remember. He’s young enough that his best days could be ahead of him if completely healthy.

