Lions 2020 NFL League Meeting Plans Revealed Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

A national health emergency has consumed the United States, and while the Coronavirus hasn’t touched the NFL community yet, that hasn’t stopped many from worrying.

Coming up later this month, the NFL will hold their annual league meetings in Florida, a state that’s been afflicted with plenty of cases of the virus. The league hasn’t revealed changes to the schedule as a result, and right now, the Detroit Lions apparently don’t plan to shift their plans to send their group down south, including Martha Ford who is 94 years old.

Chris Burke of The Athletic revealed that thus far, the team’s thinking hasn’t changed as it relates to the gathering, and joining everyone else at the event in a few weeks.

I'm told that, as of now, the Lions plan to send their usual contingent — including 94-year-old owner Martha Ford — to the league meetings in Florida later this month. The NFL has not announced any coronavirus-related changes to its upcoming calendar. — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) March 9, 2020

The coronavirus outbreak has touched multiple states, and while there have not been any confirmed cases revealed in Michigan as of yet, there is still concern globally over the rapid spread of the disease. Social distancing has become a hot topic in recent weeks, and plenty of conferences and other public events have been cancelled.

Whether the league decides to act themselves before the March 29-April 1 event occurs is anyone’s guess at this point, and will likely depend on what happens with the virus in the coming weeks and how deeply it spreads. As of now, cases continue to grow across America.

It might not mean folks will stop business as usual yet, and that includes the Lions and their brass.

Martha Ford’s Ownership of Lions

Ever since her husband William Clay Ford passed away in 2014, Ford, 94, has been the primary owner of the Lions. The team has been in the family since 1963, and most fans would admit that through the years, there hasn’t been a ton of good that has played out while the Fords have been primary owners. The Lions have just one playoff win in that span, and haven’t won a division title since 1994. Misery has been the most common emotion associated with the Lions during the family’s tenure as owners.

Since taking over from her husband, however, Ford has shown more of a propensity to shake things up rather let things sit. She hired Quinn from outside the organization a few years back. She also allowed the team to be aggressive in their pursuit of Patricia. She’s allowed the team to spend to lure free agents to town and keep their own stars. Mr. Ford was more inclined to sit back and let his trusted associates run the show however they saw fit for however long. Ford maintains her drive is strong to be able to win, and her ultimate goal is to win a Super Bowl. At her advancing age, that might be difficult unless the Lions get things right in a major hurry.

Why Martha Ford Won’t Sell the Lions

Like it or not, the Lions are a family business for the Ford crew. Selling the team before Ford passes away stands almost no chance of happening. Even so, whenever Mrs. Ford passes away, the team is likely to be passed down through the generations again to a new breed of Ford relatives. In all likelihood Martha’s daughters or her son William Clay Ford Jr. will take over as new owners. In the past, Ford Jr. has preferred to operate behind the scenes, which could mean the Lions may be set to be taken over by the next generation of Ford females.

Lions fans like to cling to hopes the Ford family will sell out, but the Lions are a Detroit product owned by a Detroit family that played a direct hand in the rise of the city. It’s impossible to see that changing in the short term, no matter how frustrated folks might be with what’s transpired with the team whether now or through the decades.

Ford remains active in her ownership of the Lions, and that means continuing to take a full workload and travel to traditional league events.

