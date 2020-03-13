Lions Reveal Team Plans Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The Detroit Lions, like many teams in the NFL, have wasted little time responding to the coronavirus outbreak and revealed significant changes to how they do business.

After a whirlwind few days which saw the American sports landscape change dramatically, the Lions acted swiftly in response to the outbreak, revealing that they were suspending travel for their coaches and personnel staff. In addition, the Lions also revealed they would request employees start working remotely to try and curb the spread of the virus.

Official statement from the Detroit Lions pic.twitter.com/DS89VUYGYI — Detroit Lions (@Lions) March 12, 2020

Up until March 12, the Lions were still going to college pro days and were on the road. That will obviously change now in advance of the NFL Draft to be held on April 23. Visits for draft prospects to team facilities have also been cancelled.

Obviously, all these preventative steps are designed with everyone’s best health in mind.

Lions Planned Attendance During League Meetings Before NFL Reversal

Coming up later this month, the NFL was going to hold their annual league meetings in Florida, a state that’s been afflicted with plenty of cases of the virus. The league hadn’t revealed changes to the schedule until this week, and prior to that, the Detroit Lions didn’t plan to shift their plans to send their group down south, including Martha Ford who is 94 years old.

Chris Burke of The Athletic revealed at the time that the team’s thinking didn’t change as it relates to the gathering, and joining everyone else at the event, which was to take place in a few more weeks.

I'm told that, as of now, the Lions plan to send their usual contingent — including 94-year-old owner Martha Ford — to the league meetings in Florida later this month. The NFL has not announced any coronavirus-related changes to its upcoming calendar. — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) March 9, 2020

Things quickly shifted, however. Major events such as the NCAA Tournament, NBA season and NHL season were shut down or postponed and the NFL cancelled the meetings and moved them back as a result.

The coronavirus outbreak has touched multiple states. Now, the team’s home state of Michigan is in the crosshairs with 12 cases and there is deep concern globally over the rapid spread of the disease. Social distancing has become a hot topic in recent weeks, and plenty of other conferences and other public events have been cancelled.

The league did the prudent thing to postpone the meeting.

Former Lions Wideout Kris Durham Shares Italian Quarantine Experience

In Italy, Durham is currently under quarantine as part of a country wide lockdown due to the coronavirus. A video that was taken by Durham shows an eerie scene from an apartment. Nobody on a street, yet crews walking while guarded heavily by masks and suits. The video was shared from Pat McAfee on Twitter.

5 year NFL Vet @KrisDurham16 is currently quarantined in an apartment in Parma, Italy for the next 30 days because of the #coronavirus He shot this video today. This is Italy right now. This. Is. Wild. pic.twitter.com/JU4wdHm9bJ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 12, 2020

ESPN’s Michael Rothstein quickly caught up with Durham and got more information. The former wideout is apparently safe, not feeling any effects of the coronavirus but locked down in Italy at the moment. Durham also had positive things to share about the Italian healthcare system.

Just spoke with former Lions WR @KrisDurham16. He tells me he’s safe in Italy but under quarantine. He has not shown any symptoms of coronavirus. Also praised the Italian healthcare professionals and how they’ve worked around the clock. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) March 12, 2020

Additionally, Durham clarified the video which circulated online. As he said, it was originally private and not intended to be shared, and also not exactly in Parma as presented.

He didn’t want to discuss the video @PatMcAfeeShow posted. It was sent to friends in a group chat not intended for public use. Said video isn’t from Parma but a village north of there. Important thing here, though, is he’s feeling OK and doesn’t have symptoms of coronavirus. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) March 12, 2020

It’s good to hear Durham is doing well even under quarantine. The big hope for the Lions in being proactive and making these changes is nobody else has to go through what their former wideout is currently enduring overseas.

