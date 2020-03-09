Logan Paul ‘Knocked Out’ by UFC Fighter Paulo Costa [WATCH]

YouTube vlogger and social media personality Logan Paul got some rounds in with a top-ranked UFC fighter. Paulo Costa is ranked No. 2 in the promotion’s middleweight division, and he boasts an undefeated professional record of 13-0. Logan dropped a video on March 9 of the two sparring and competing in a wrestling match.

Paul released the video onto YouTube and titled it, “KNOCKED OUT BY PROFESSIONAL UFC FIGHTER!” The video shows moments from their boxing match, and at one point it appears that Costa lands a savage right hook to Paul’s chin that causes him to collapse to the ground face-first unconscious.

Some viewers claim that the shot didn’t actually hit Paul, and that he was pretending to get knocked out. Here is the video:

Paulo Costa Is Potentially Fighting for the UFC Middleweight Championship Next

Costa was supposed to fight UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 248 on March 7, but he was sidelined with a bicep injury. Instead, Adesanya faced Yoel Romero last Saturday and successfully defended his belt by winning a unanimous decision.

After the bout, UFC president Dana White confirmed that Costa would be the next in the line to fight Adesanya.It’s unclear when the bout will take place between the two middleweights.

After UFC 248’s fight, Costa, who was watching it live at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, blasted Adesanya’s performance, calling it shameful.

The match between Adesanya and Romero was largely uneventful and featured the competitors mostly feinting. During the UFC 248 post-fight press conference, White told the media that he regretted putting on the match between the two fighters.

