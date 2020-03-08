After Long Wait, Lakers’ Avery Bradley Exacts his Revenge

A little more than six months ago, point guard Avery Bradley was pondering the start of the season as he began his tenure with the Lakers after a rocky stretch that saw him bounce through six different organizations in the span of two years.

One of those organizations was the Clippers, where he played at the tail end of 2017-18 and the opening of 2018-19. With the Lakers having brought Bradley’s new teammate, Anthony Davis, to town alongside LeBron James last summer and with the Clippers bringing together Kawhi Leonard and Paul George shortly thereafter, Bradley could foresee a season packed with showdowns between his old team in L.A. and his new one.

He was eager to get it started.

“I’m looking forward to playing against those guys,” Bradley told reporters on Lakers media day. “They were able to put together a great team this summer and, like I said, I think it’s good for the sport. We play this game to compete against the best players and the best teams, so I’m looking forward to going up against those guys.”

It hadn’t gone smoothly for Bradley—or the Lakers for that matter—in two games against the Clippers. He scored 10 total points on 4-for-12 shooting combined, with the Lakers dropping both games.

On Sunday afternoon, though, Bradley put forth his best game of the season, scoring 24 points on 9-for-17 shooting (6-for-12 from the 3-point line) in helping the Lakers beat the Clippers for the first time this season. That included a stare-down technical foul of former Clippers teammate and well-known agitator Pat Beverley.

Avery Bradley comes up big with 24 PTS, 6 3PM in the @Lakers Battle of LA Round 3 victory! #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/8jChDd87af — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2020

Bradley Joined Lakers as Old LeBron James Foe

Bradley was one of the low-cost veterans the Lakers brought in last summer, a 6-2 combo guard who had impressed star forward LeBron James when Bradley was with the Celtics from 2010-17. Bradley was known for his in-your-jersey defense during those stretches, as well as his ability to knock down open shots when they presented themselves.

In joining the Lakers, Bradley teamed with his old backcourt mate, Rajon Rondo, a fellow ex-Celtic who also participated in memorable showdowns with James.

“It’s different, man,” Bradley said in January. “Me, him and Rondo, we make jokes about the rivalries we had back in the day. Now having the opportunity to play with arguably one of the best players to ever play if not the best, it’s fun. He makes the game a lot easier. You’re able to learn a lot from him. He simplifies the game for everyone at both ends of the floor. It’s just a great experience.”

Rough Two Years for Oft-Injured Bradley

Bradley was dealt by the Celtics in the summer of 2017 to the Pistons as part of a deal for Marcus Morris, who is now a Clipper. Bradley went to the Clippers in the Blake Griffin trade but spent much of his first tenure in L.A. battling injuries. He was offloaded to the Grizzlies at the trading deadline in 2019 and Memphis waived him last summer.

That was when the Lakers stepped in to sign him.

He’s dealt with injury issues this season, too, and missed 13 games with a stress fracture in his fibula.

When he came back, Bradley had trouble adjusting. In 21 games, through January 23, he averaged 6.4 points on 41.0 percent shooting, 25.0 percent 3-point shooting.

In his last 17 games, he is making 47.1 percent of his 3s and averaging 10.7 points.

The string of injuries and transactions leaves the impression that he is a veteran deep into his career. In fact, Bradley is only 29. He earned a third-team All-Defense in 2013 and a first-team spot in 2016. He can be a free agent this summer—Bradley holds a player option for next season, at $5 million.

