Matthew Stafford Makes Another Huge Donation to Fight Coronavirus in Detroit

The Detroit Lions have a superstar at quarterback in Matthew Stafford in more than one way, and the quarterback has revealed another generous gesture designed to help his city at a very dark time.

Stafford revealed that he committed another $100,000 to Detroit in a post at DetroitLions.com on Thursday. This donation will be to the Forgotten Harvest as well as the Detroit Public Schools, who are trying to help out hungry students as they navigate the coronavirus crisis. The money should help a pair of needy groups continue to try and help folks survive.

Here’s a look at part of the explanation of the gift from Mike O’Hara’s piece at DetroitLions.com:

“A financial commitment of $100,000 on two fronts: Forgotten Harvest, which delivers 138,000 pounds of food to local charities six days a week, and the Detroit Public Schools Community District’s efforts to provide immediate relief to students impacted by the crisis. It is one more example of the charitable and humanitarian causes the Staffords have undertaken since Matthew came to the Lions in 2009. “Obviously, Kelly and I feel really blessed to be in the situation we’re in,” Stafford said. “Some of that comes with respect to the people who are in your community and have been having a hard go of it. This virus is affecting all people, and people in all areas. “We’re trying to help out what is home to us, and what’s been home to us for 12 years.”

Previously, Stafford and his wife Kelly had donated $5,000 to feed first responders at various eateries as they battle the outbreak. Wayne County has been hard hit in Detroit with the virus, so it’s nice to see Stafford stepping up and continuing to deliver.

Stafford Family Made Another Huge Donation

As a piece by Amber Ainsworth of WDIV Local 4 Detroit proved, the Stafford family is continuing to go the extra mile for folks in Detroit. During the coronavirus outbreak, Kelly Stafford has pledged to help feed doctors, nurses, police officers and firefighters with $5,000 at Wahlburgers and other restaurants.

Here’s a look at the specifics:

“Kelly Stafford contacted the eatery near Beaumont Hospital to say that she and husband Matthew Stafford are paying for first repsonders’[sic] meals. The couple said they will cover up to $5,000 in orders made by first responders, including doctors, nurses, police officers and firefighters, during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The giveaway will begin on Thursday, March 26 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Royal Oak Wahlburgers restaurant only. Customers should order online at wahltogo.com or on the Wahlburgers app. Only takeout or curbside delivery is available. First responders should be in uniform or show their ID badge.”

It’s just yet another great gesture from the Lions’ top player which shows why he is a true MVP for his community, and another reason for fans to be proud of Stafford.

Stafford Family Committed to Detroit

Rumors have swirled around Matthew Stafford perhaps wanting away from the Detroit Lions in recent days, but that simply isn’t the case as his wife Kelly Stafford confirmed.

After a new rumor surfaced in the past month which was courtesy of Mike Silver of the NFL Network regarding the fact that Stafford could be pushing the team for a trade, his wife Kelly revealed that to be false, and seemed to stamp out the rumors with an impassioned message on Instagram.

Here’s a look at what it read:

Has the carousel finally stopped? pic.twitter.com/UAhIQUZizl — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) February 29, 2020

Part 2 of Kelly’s IG post https://t.co/00Tkc8kcqk — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) February 29, 2020

Obviously, that would seemingly end any debates about whether or not Stafford is committed to the Motor City. The Lions have made their statement, and now the Stafford’s have made theirs as well.

Stafford is sticking around, and will be continuing to do great things like this in the future for everyone in Detroit. It’s clear he is embedded in the fabric of the city deeply with moves like this.

READ NEXT: New Lions Free Agency Signing Sends Passionate Message