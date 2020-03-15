NASCAR Schedule: Is Folds of Honor Race in Atlanta on TV Today?

There is no NASCAR race on TV today as the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 along with next week’s event in Homestead have been postponed as a response to the coronavirus (COVID-19). NASCAR initially planned to run the race in Atlanta as scheduled just without fans. However, NASCAR followed other sports leagues around the country in postponing the events.

“We believe this decision is in the best interest of the safety and well-being of our fans, competitors, officials and everyone associated with our sport,” NASCAR said in a statement, per ESPN. “We will continue to monitor this dynamic situation as we assess future race events.”

Fans who had a ticket for the race have a few options. The tickets remain good for the postponed event or fans can receive a full refund for the purchase price. Fans also have the option of receiving a credit plus 20 percent for future events, per NASCAR.

As of Now, NASCAR Is Scheduled to Resume on March 29

The soonest NASCAR will race again is March 29 at Texas Motor Speedway, but the situation remains fluid. IndyCar has canceled their races going through April. Today’s NASCAR race in Atlanta was scheduled to take place at 2 p.m. on Fox and the plan as of now is to reschedule the event for a later date. Former driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. offered his thoughts on how to pass the time hoping there is a chance for classic races to be broadcast.

“Can we talk about this? When we have a rain delay or heaven forbid a postponement, can we show some older races to folks instead of last years? I mean old. 80s, 90s. Anything but last years race,” Earnhardt noted on Twitter.



All Major American Sports Leagues Have Either Postponed or Canceled Events

The NBA, MLB, PGA Tour, MLS, XFL and NHL are among the pro sports leagues that have either canceled or postponed events. The NCAA announced that March Madness has also been canceled. Like NASCAR, the plan was initially to host events without fans but this quickly changed after Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 just before tipoff of the Utah-Oklahoma City game.

Heading into the break, Kevin Harvick sits atop the NASCAR Cup standings with 164 points, while Joey Logano is a close second notching 163. Chase Elliott rounds out the top three with 144 points. Atlanta Motorspeedway executive vice president Brandon Hutchison discussed the decision to postpone the race.

“This was a difficult decision to make for our sport, and we regret the uncertainty and inconvenience that has surrounded our race week,” Hutchinson explained, per NASCAR.com. “In light of these unprecedented circumstances that continue to change quickly, this postponement is a precautionary move that we feel is the best course of action. There is great collaboration within the industry to do what’s best, and we ask for patience amongst our fans as we start the online process for ticket credits or refunds. We hope our fans support us in this decision and come back even stronger when we are back to racing at AMS.”