NBA Coronavirus: How Many Players Have COVID-19?

There have been two NBA players so far that have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell are the two known positive tests among NBA players, but unfortunately, there is still a chance we could see more names added to this list as more individuals get tested. There were 58 members of the Jazz organization tested, but only two came back with positive tests, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

“Sources: Donovan Mitchell was the only Jazz player/personnel to test positive for coronavirus out of 58 tests administered on Wednesday night. Remaining tests came back negative,” Charania tweeted.

The Raptors released a statement that members of the “traveling party” were all tested given the team recently played the Jazz. All tests came back negative with the exception of one test that is pending, per The Athletic’s Blake Murphy.

Rudy Gobert Was Reportedly “Careless” With Teammates

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that there was tension within the Jazz locker room about Gobert being “careless” prior to testing positive. The Jazz big man has since apologized for his actions.

“Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus, league sources tell ESPN. Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings. Now a Jazz teammate has tested positive,” Wojnarowski explained on Twitter.

It remains to be seen if additional players test positive for the virus in the coming days. We are likely to see more NBA teams administer tests to their players.

The NBA Has Suspended Play for at Least 30 Days

The NBA announced that they have suspended play for at least 30 days, but there is also a chance the basketball hiatus could extend beyond March. NBA commissioner Adam Silver noted that the league will do “what makes sense here without compromising anyone’s safety.”

“Of course the issue becomes now, what we determined today, is that this hiatus will be most likely at least 30 days,” Silver told TNT, per ESPN. “And we don’t know enough to be more specific than that. But we wanted to give direction to our players and teams and fans that this is going to be roughly at least a month. But then the question becomes is there a protocol frankly with or without fans in which we can resume play,” Silver continued. “I think the goal [is] … what makes sense here without compromising anyone’s safety. It’s frankly too early to tell.”

There was talk the NBA could move towards playing games without fans. However, once the Jazz players tested positive for the virus this became an impossibility.