Giants Reunite With a Familiar Face in Latest Free Agent Signing

The New York Giants aren’t done making free agency moves just yet. This time they struck a deal to reunite themselves with a player who originally began the 2019 NFL regular season on Big Blue’s roster.

Follow the Heavy on Giants for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

Giants Sign TE Eric Tomlinson

Eric Tomlinson took time out of his quarantine to announce to the world on Friday that he had signed a contract with the New York Giants.

Eric Tomlinson is no stranger to the Giants organization. He was claimed off waivers by the G-Men on September 1st of last season. However, his tenure with the team was a short-lived one. The Giants cut him on September 24, less than a month after the tight end had joined the team.

Tomlinson’s Whirlwind Career

Tomlinson’s next stop on his 2019 journey would be a short-term stay with the then-defending Super Bowl Champion, New England Patriots. Tomlinson signed with the Pats on October 15th, played in one game for New England, hauled in one pass for one yard, before being released on October 29th.

Tomlinson would finish out his 2019 campaign with Oakland, appearing in three games with the Raiders to close out the season.

Tomlinson began his career as an undrafted free agent rookie out of UTEP in 2015 with the Philadelphia Eagles. After not surviving roster cuts, the tight end spent some time on the Houston Texans practice squad.

The 6’6”, 263 lb. Tomlinson enjoyed his most NFL success with another New York team, the Jets. Tomlinson spent three seasons with Gang Green, where he caught 36 of his 44 career receptions.

Tomlinson has also be used on special teams during his journeyman career, recording seven special teams tackles over the past four seasons.

Giants are Loaded at Tight End

Tomlinson will join a Giants tight end group that is suddenly extremely deep alongside the likes of Evan Engram, Kaden Smith, Garrett Dickerson, CJ Conrad, and recently signed blocking tight end Levine Toilolo.

While there likely won’t be room for all the previously mentioned players on the Giants’ opening day roster, chances are the majority of them will have a chance to call New York home next season. As ESPN’s Jordan Raanan pointed out in his tweet posted below, “the Giants are expected to run a tight end heavy offense under Jason Garrett” the team’s new offensive coordinator.

The Giants are expected to run a tight end heavy offense under Jason Garrett. After the signing of Eric Tomlinson these are the TEs currently under contract: Evan Engram

Levine Toilolo

Kaden Smith

Eric Tomlinson

Garrett Dickerson

CJ Conrad — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) March 28, 2020

READ NEXT: Giants Sign XFL Safety, Cousin of Darrelle Revis