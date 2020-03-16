Giants Agree to Terms With Former Panthers Top Cover Corner: Report

The New York Giants entered the start of the legal tampering period of free agency with a prime goal of improving their defensive unit, more specifically the back end of said unit. Now, on the first day that organizations are allowed to negotiate contracts with impending free agents, the Giants have done just that, landing one of the top cover corners on the market.

Giants Sign CB James Bradberry

According to sources close to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the New York Giants have struck a deal with former Carolina Panthers standout cornerback James Bradberry.

The agreed-upon contract will see Bradberry earning $45 million over a three-year span, $32 million of which is guaranteed.

Bradberry Has a History With Dave Gettleman

Bradberry, who will turn 27-years old just before to the start of the 2020 NFL regular season, has been one of the more unheralded, yet productive cornerbacks in all of football since entering the NFL as a second-round pick in 2016 out of Samford.

Fittingly enough, current Giants general manager Dave Gettleman was the man in charge in Carolina when the Panthers decided to pull the trigger on the small-schooled corner four years ago.

Bradberry Was Just What the Giants Needed

The Giants made a pricey commitment to Bradberry, with a contract reportedly clocking in just $2 million less than what Byron Jones will make under his new contract as a member of the Miami Dolphins. However, it was a pricey commitment that New York needed to make if they had any hopes of improving on the league’s fifth-worst ranked pass defense in football from a year ago.

Bradberry’s veteran presence will be greatly welcomed in a Giants cornerback’s room which is littered with youngsters. New York’s 2019 first-round pick DeAndre Baker (22 years-old) is the most notable traveled corner currently on the Giants roster, despite just one year of play. Bradberry will likely start opposite Baker in base packages, with cornerbacks Sam Beal and Grant Haley also receiving a plethora of snaps.

Bradberry is fresh off his best NFL campaign to date, in which he snagged a career-high three interceptions, along with 65 tackles and one sack.

Due to a combination of the cornerback’s age and on-field production, Bradberry ranked as NFL.com’s 24th-best available free agent and third-best available player at his position.

