Packers Announce Safety Measures in Response to Coronavirus

Much of the sports world has gone into hibernation during the global coronavirus pandemic with the NBA suspending their season and NCAA canceling all of their remaining winter and spring championships, including March Madness.

While there are no NFL games in danger of being canceled, teams have been forced to take precautions in response to COVID-19 that limits how they conduct their offseason business, which comes at a cost with free agency set to begin in less than a week.

The Green Bay Packers joined a host of other NFL teams on Thursday and imposed several travel restrictions for their employees, including suspending all business-related air travel for their coaches and scouts. They also announced it would be shutting down its facilities for business for two weeks starting on Friday, after which they will re-evaluate the situation.

The Green Bay Packers will close businesses to the public for two weeks, beginning Friday, March 13, out of an abundance of caution to help minimize the spread of COVID-19. https://t.co/An4tNAlWoP — Green Bay Packers (@packers) March 12, 2020

“Our priority is the health and safety of our staff and visitors,” Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy said. “This is a decision we made with all due consideration, and we feel it is an important step to take in helping mitigate the spread of the virus.”

The majority of Packers personnel will be required to work remotely, per the team’s release, while Lambeau Field and Titletown will be limited to critical staff in place for non-public operations. The shutdown impacts all events scheduled at Lambeau Field as well as the Hall of Fame and Stadium Tours.

The NFL has already canceled its 2020 Annual League Meeting, but the plan for the new league year to begin next Wednesday thus far remains unaffected; though, it wouldn’t be too surprising for things to change in the coming days given what has unfolded over the last 48 hours.

Could 2020 NFL Draft Be in Jeopardy?

Thousands are expected to gather next month in Las Vegas for the 2020 NFL Draft, and it figures to be quite the spectacle with the plans in place for boats to ferry players to a stage situated over water when they hear their names called. The only question now is whether it will happen at all.

The NFL issued a statement on Wednesday saying it intends to move forward with its original plans for the draft at this point in time while adding it will continue to monitor the situation.

“Our plans remain in place,” the NFL said in a statement, per ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. “The NFL continues to closely monitor coronavirus developments and has been in contact with the World Health Organization, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the NFL-NFLPA’s medical experts at the Duke Infection Control Outreach Network (DICON). We will continue to monitor and share guidance as the situation warrants and as our experts recommend.”

Much larger spectator events have axed their events to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, so it would make sense if the NFL changed its mind closer to the date with more information available, but it would be impossible to cancel the draft process altogether. Changes could feasibly be made to the setting and format that would eliminate health concerns, such as making the entire thing a video conference.

The Packers will have 10 selections, including the No. 30 overall pick, in the upcoming draft with the event currently scheduled to begin April 23.

