Patriots Re-Sign Veteran Linebacker, Possible Kyle Van Noy Replacement

The New England Patriots continued to shape and re-shape their defense by re-signing Shilique Calhoun on Tuesday.

The team confirmed the signing via Twitter.

Terms of the Calhoun signing arent known as of yet, but when that information is available, this post will be updated.

Shilique Calhoun’s 2019 Season With the Patriots

In 2019 with the Patriots, Calhoun appeared in 15 games and started one of those contests. Calhoun played a role on special teams but also filled in nicely on defense with a variety of responsibilities. During Week 1, Calhoun stepped in for the now-departed Kyle Van Noy, who left the team to reunite with former Patriots assistant and now Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

Calhoun had nine solo tackles, 3 quarterback hits, and a forced fumble.

Shilique Calhoun’s Age, Career Stats and Experience

Calhoun just turned 28 on March 20 and the 2019 season was his fourth. He spent the first three seasons of his NFL career with the Las Vegas Raiders organization before joining the Patriots for the 2019 campaign. The Raiders originally drafted Calhoun in the third round, and 75th overall out of Michigan State.

In Calhoun’s career, he has accumulated 38 tackles, 0.5 sack, and 10 QB hits and the aforementioned forced fumble. If he earns an extended role in 2020, he may be able to grow these numbers exponentially.

What Role Might Shilique Calhoun Play for the Patriots in 2020?

With Van Noy gone, it stands to reason Calhoun will have the opportunity to earn even more playing time in that role, along with potentially filling in elsewhere. Calhoun will be headed into his second full season in the Patriots’ system and there is a reason for optimism. You could argue he was more impacting in one season, earning playing time in 15 games than he had been in three previous years with the Raiders.

The Patriots’ system can be a massive hit or miss with linebackers and defensive ends. but based on Calhoun’s play in spot roles and in his lone start, and his athleticism, it wouldn’t be too shocking to seem him have a career year in 2020.

What the specific definition of a career year is for Calhoun is to be determined, but a standout performance from him could be one of the team’s biggest side stories of the upcoming season.

