Piston’s Darko Milicic Responds to Blazers’ Carmelo Anthony and Heat’s Dwyane Wade

On Friday evening Future Hall of Famers Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony were on Instagram live together and discussed numerous topics which include their favorite Kobe Bryant moments, LeBron James saving Carmelo’s life in the Bahamas, and the Pistons passing on Melo for Darko Milicic back in 2003.

D-Wade mentions Darko Milicic to ‘Melo, who grins and says, “Who?”

Wade: “Darko…the guy who went ahead of you (in the 2003 draft).”

‘Melo: “Oh, your phone broke up when you said that… (smile grows bigger).

Darko was the number two pick in the 2003 NBA by the Piston after the Cleveland Cavaliers drafted LeBron James. However, it didn’t take long for Milicic to respond to his two draft classmates.

“The guys are probably bored since they remembered me,” Milicic said to the local media. ” and since I have farmer duties to attend and save plants from frost these days, I don’t have to waste on nuisance.”

Clear Anthony and Wade were making fun of Milicic, but he didn’t have any grudges towards Anthony and Wade.

“Regarding these talks, I think my story is finished, Milicic said. “They, thank God, made it, and I didn’t.”

Darko was also not any much playing time during the 2003-04 season unless it was garbage time in Detriot with the Pistons because their head coach at the time Larry Brown wasn’t playing in a position that would make him successful.

“Advice to them, because I consider both good guys, don’t judge and laugh at others when you haven’t experienced what they did, and when you didn’t have any business as a rookie with vain and later senile Larry Brown, and who would try to make you something you weren’t and in the end humiliate you.”

Larry Brown Thought the Pistons Were Going to Draft Carmelo Anthony

Back in 2019 former Pistons coach, Larry Brown was a guest on Sirus’ NBA Radio with Justin Termine and Eddie A Johnson. Brown revealed when he signed on as a Piston Coach before the 2003 season, he was under the impression they were going to draft Carmelo Anthony out of Syracuse University with the second pick.

“What I had understood, we were going to draft Carmelo and then all of a sudden they decided on Darko,” Brown said.

Brown urged the Pistons to bring in one of the other top prospects such as Chris Bosh, Dwyane Wade or Carmelo Anthony to play against Milicic, but it never happened.

“All I asked is why don’t you bring in Carmelo, or (Dwyane) Wade or (Chris) Bosh and let them workout against Darko?” Brown said. “Any smart agent is gonna say, ‘No, I’m not going to let my guy workout against somebody else.’”

He shared that he had alarms going off regarding Milicic before they drafted him.

“We brought Darko in twice and he couldn’t go through a workout with me without getting totally exhausted,” Brown said.

Hall of Famer Larry Brown tells @TermineRadio & @Jumpshot8 he thought the Pistons were going in a different direction in the 2003 Draft when he was their Head Coach pic.twitter.com/P4nA4tVAQJ — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) September 19, 2019

