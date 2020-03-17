Pistons’ Derrick Rose Spending Quality Time With the Family [Watch]

The 2011 NBA MVP Derrick Rose is making the most of his time off at home with his family during the NBA postponement. Rose is still abiding by the league’s guidelines and CDC’s recommendation. Rose’s Wife Alaina shared a video on her Instagram Story, which featured Derrick Rose having some with his son London and daughter Layla.

Per Adam Howes, DRose taking this lockdown that serious that he locking his own kids out the house.

DRose taking this lockdown that serious that he locking his own kids out the house 😂 pic.twitter.com/PQKmaryzIz — Adam Howes (@Howsito) March 15, 2020

Another post shows Rose getting some dribbling in with his son London.

Derrick Rose like many other veterans in the NBA would like to be playing during this time, but due to circumstance have no problem getting in some quality time with their families.

Derrick Rose Recently Weighed in on the Knicks

Last week, before the Detroit Pistons took on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, March 8, 2020, Derrick Rose was interviewed by Peter Botte.

During the interview, Rose had some things to get off his chest about Steve Mills, Phil Jackson and his brief time in New York in his 2019 book, “I’ll Show You.”

“From the outside looking in, it just seems like they’re still looking for someone to lead them,” Rose told The Post before the game, which he sat out with a sprained right ankle. “I’m not here, I wouldn’t even know what goes on up there on a day-to-day basis, but from the outside looking in, it looks like they’re stuck in a rebuilding mode again.

“But I do think they’ll have their time. Nobody can be bad forever.”

The New York Knicks have not been to the NBA Finals since they lost to the San Antonio Spurs in 1999. They have not sniffed the playoffs in seven years (2013) with Leon on Rose the latest man in charge as the President of Basketball Operations under Knicks’ owner James Dolan.

James was recently slammed by former Knicks’ forward Charles Oakley saying it a plantation after Spike Lee’s run-in with Garden Security.

“It’s a plantation over there. It’s bad,” Oakley said. “People don’t want to talk about it. It’s real bad over there.”

“It’s got to be stopped in some kind of way,” Oakley said. “The NBA has got to take a look at this. You can’t keep closing your eyes to this. This is like, turn your head if you see someone beat somebody up and you just keep walking.”

Oakley in an interview with Brian Mahoney of The Associated Press said Spike Lee means a lot to New York City.

“Spike means a lot to New York. All the boroughs. He’s a game-changer for black movies, black superstars. He gave a lot of people chances to better themselves. This wasn’t fair,” Oakley said. “You’re cheating the people of New York when you do something like that to a New York native. I know he was born in Georgia but he’s been here long enough.”

