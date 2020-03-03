Raiders Interested in Signing Pro Bowler From AFC West Rival: Report

The Las Vegas Raiders are heading into a very important free agency period. They have loads of cap space, a shiny new stadium and an exciting, young roster. Plus, Nevada has no state income tax, which should be very enticing for free agents. The Raiders figure to be major players for several top defenders.

According to Denver Broncos insider Troy Renck, keep an eye on cornerback Chris Harris Jr., who is set to hit free agency.

Talking to league sources about #Broncos free agents. On @ChrisHarrisJr, there is interest from multiple teams, including Cowboys, Raiders, Texans, Jets and Lions. #Broncos’ stance continues to be to let Harris test market. There will be a market for him. #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/n4Tb2UeaSU — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) March 2, 2020

Harris has spent almost a decade torturing the Raiders as a member of the Broncos. He’s in his 30s now and his play could start diminishing soon, but he’s been to the Pro Bowl four times and is one of the best slot corners in the NFL. Not only would adding him fill one of the Raiders’ biggest needs, but it would also make the Broncos worse in the process. Depending on how much he cost, it could be a win-win for the silver and black.

Raiders Won’t Get a Shot a Justin Simmons

The Raiders reportedly had an interest in Harris’ teammate Justin Simmons. Unfortunately, he’s probably getting slapped with the Broncos’ franchise tag, so he’s not going anywhere. He wouldn’t have come cheap, but he would’ve fit a need for the team. Simmons is coming off a year where was named second-team All-Pro. He would’ve been quite the pickup, but it appears he’ll remain in Denver for the time being.

Raiders Could Be Big Spenders in Free Agency

Another player the Raiders wanted to sign was Chris Jones, but he also got the franchise tag. According to Vic Tafur of The Atheltic, Las Vegas was ready to spend big on Simmons and Jones:

The Raiders will target a top cornerback in free agency. The news that the Chiefs plan to put the franchise tag on defensive tackle Chris Jones and the Broncos the same with safety Justin Simmons was not surprising but still a little bit of downer for the Raiders. They loved both players and had Hefty bags of money ready to make it rain on them.

Just because Simmons and Jones won’t be wearing silver and black in 2020 doesn’t mean the Raiders need to hold onto their money. There are still some really good players on the market. Linebacker is perhaps the team’s biggest need. They should throw a lot of money at Cory Littleton of the Los Angeles Rams. He immediately would solve a big problem for the Raiders as he excels in pass coverage. If they don’t want to spend as much money on a linebacker, they should take a hard look at Joe Schobert. The Cleveland Browns don’t seem too keen on bringing him back, so the Raiders could probably get him for a pretty good deal.

If the team feels like they need a cornerback, they will also reportedly take a look at Dallas Cowboys free agent Byron Jones. He’s going to command a big contract and the Raiders could be the ones to give it to him.

