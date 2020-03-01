Ravens 2020 Cap Space Revealed Ahead of NFL Free Agency

The Baltimore Ravens have plenty of things to accomplish this offseason, but might not have a whole lot of money to get those goals squared away.

A recent look at the Ravens’ cap space report shows that the team only has around $30 million of cap space, which is 22nd in the league. As ESPN’s Jamison Hensley points out, however, much of that money will take a hit when the Ravens likely place the franchise tag on defensive end Matt Judon in the coming days.

Baltimore has more than a few needs to fill, but will have to shop thrifty in order to fill them by the time free agency comes around. They could eventually trade Judon, but in the meantime, tagging him and keeping him on the roster seems to be what the team could desire given their need for pass rush help. Obviously, they could add to their space by cutting other veterans or letting free agents walk.

At this point, though, the Ravens don’t have too much projected cap space heading into this offseason with which to work.

NFL Insider Examines Ravens Offseason Plan

How will the Ravens alter some weaknesses for next season and get on the right track with the offseason? Recently, some of the thoughts on how to build the team this offseason were brought up in a CBS Sports insider piece by Jason La Canfora. As was written, the team figures to be aggressive in house, but could also get into the mix for players outside of house on the market as well.

Here’s what he wrote about that:

“The Ravens will face Super Bowl pressure in 2020 after their 14-2 finish, and DeCosta has more work to do. Keeping free agent Jimmy Smith, or picking up veteran corner Brandon Carr’s option would be exceptional for depth in the secondary. Jefferson will not be back in 2020, saving about $7M in cap space and the Ravens will almost certainly put the franchise tag on linebacker Matt Judon, the only proven pass rusher on the roster. They need another legit outside receiving target for Lamar Jackson, and even with Judon, more help on the edge as well (I’d give a call to the Chargers and inquire about Melvin Ingram’s availability if I were them). Figuring out inside linebacker is also high on the checklist, but I wouldn’t bet against DeCosta and he’s already off to the strong start by securing Clark (and he is pushing to get stud left tackle Ronnie Stanley extended as well, I’m told).”

What the Ravens, who already extended Chuck Clark this week, do next is anyone’s guess. They could look to franchise Matt Judon, then perhaps deal him. They could also make a commitment to their defensive backfield, and try to re-sign Ronnie Stanley up front.

Either way, it’s set to be a busy offseason for the Ravens.

Ravens Offseason Needs

The Ravens are seemingly in a decent spot in terms of both sides of the ball thanks to the fact that they have a young roster, but there’s little question that the team needs to make a few well placed additions, especially on offense, as DeCosta hints. Baltimore could use another receiving threat to help Lamar Jackson, and depending on what happens with some of the team’s own free agents, cornerback and linebacker could be on the docket as well.

Baltimore shouldn’t need many dramatic moves, but should continue to lock up their own talent while looking to make a few well-placed additions to the mix.

Some of those additions could be designed to support Jackson when all is said and done, but they will have to be done in thrifty fashion.

