Ravens Re-Sign Speedster Wide Receiver Before 2020 Offseason

The Baltimore Ravens have to add some speed and playmaking to their offense this offseason, and they have gotten a jump start on that already by bringing back one of their own.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Ravens have re-signed wide receiver De’Anthony Thomas to the roster. Thomas played in 2019 with the Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs, and the Chiefs had him to start the season before he was suspended, then activated in September. The Chiefs released him, and the Ravens picked him up in November.

The Ravens, wanting to give Thomas a longer look, brought him back for 2020 and he will now be tasked with injecting some speed and some life into the offense.

The speedster will now be one of the players the Ravens look to get going for their offense next season.

DeAnthony Thomas Statistics

Thomas started his career with the Oregon Ducks where he was a standout wide receiver and one of the best players in the PAC 12. He joined the Chiefs as a 4th round pick in 2014, and has put up 509 yards and 7 touchdowns in his career as a pass catcher. Thomas has done damage on special teams with 2,334 yards there in his career.

He made the PFWA’s All-Rookie team in 2014, and before that, was a player who collected plenty of PAC 12 awards, such as being first team in the league in 2011.

Ravens Offseason Needs

The Ravens are seemingly in a decent spot in terms of both sides of the ball thanks to the fact that they have a young roster, but there’s little question that the team needs to make a few well placed additions, especially on offense, as DeCosta hints. Baltimore could use another receiving threat to help Lamar Jackson, and depending on what happens with some of the team’s own free agents, cornerback and linebacker could be on the docket as well.

Baltimore shouldn’t need many dramatic moves, but should continue to lock up their own talent while looking to make a few well-placed additions to the mix.

Keeping Thomas would qualify as such a move early on.

Ravens Salary Cap Space For 2020

A recent look at the Ravens’ cap space report shows that the team only has around $30 million of cap space, which is 22nd in the league. As ESPN’s Jamison Hensley points out, however, much of that money will take a hit when the Ravens likely placing the franchise tag on defensive end Matt Judon.

Ravens at No. 22 with $30 million in cap space. But over half of that would go away if/when Baltimore places the franchise tag on LB Matthew Judon. https://t.co/4K7RbBPoZ7 — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) February 25, 2020

Baltimore has more than a few needs to fill, but will have to shop thrifty in order to fill them by the time free agency comes around. They could trade Judon, but in the meantime, keeping him on the roster seems to be the plan for the team given their need for pass rush help. Obviously, they could add to their space by cutting other veterans or letting free agents walk.

At this point, though, the Ravens don’t have too much projected cap space heading into this offseason with which to work. Signing Thomas shouldn’t eat into this space too much, however.

