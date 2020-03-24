Ravens’ Mark Ingram Shows Intense Offseason Workout

The Baltimore Ravens, like most of the rest of the world, are currently shut down by the coronavirus crisis, but that hasn’t stopped plenty of players from grinding through their own offseason workout.

One player who’s always on the grind is running back Mark Ingram. Even though his offseason has likely been different, Ingram has stayed on the grind. A video of Ingram getting his workout on showed up on the internet and it showed off a pretty intensive routine. Here’s a look:

Working with my guy @markingram21 of @Ravens on some combined hand eye coordination and footwork endurance to improve dissociation of hands and feet with increased cognitive demand @NFL @ESPNNFL @SportsCenter #athletixrehab pic.twitter.com/dx03i5sO0m — Dr Reef (@doctor_reef) March 23, 2020

Clearly, Ingram wants to keep healthy and on the right track ahead of 2020.

Mark Ingram Explains How Ravens Make 2021 Super Bowl

Like most, Ingram lamented the mistakes that were made in the playoffs and explained what the Ravens have to do in order to get back to winning when it counts the most this coming season. He joined the NFL Network at the Super Bowl and provided some explanations.

“When you get to the playoffs, all those mistakes you have are magnified,” Ingram said. “You can point to a number of plays in that game that we didn’t have success on that the Titans were able to capitalize on. There’s always three to four game changing plays in a game, so you have to be on your stuff every single second.”

The Ravens, as it turns out, weren’t ready for the big moment, but that doesn’t mean that it won’t happen in the future, especially as the team learns how to win.

“If you make a mistake in the playoffs, it can cost you dearly. We have each other’s back, we believe in each other, we’re going to go right back to the drawing board, get back to work and impress everyone next season,” he said.

Ingram said the path to getting this done is quite easy to define. It revolves around hard work and motivation.

“We just got to go back to the drawing board. Every single year you have to find a way to elevate and improve,” he said. “We believe in each other. We’re going to add some key pieces, we’re going to bring back our pieces we need. We’re going to get stronger. We’re going to get bigger, stronger, faster. Execute our offense, our defense better. We’re just going to believe in each other.”

Count on Ingram having the Ravens ready for next season. Obviously, he’s working in order to make that the case.

Mark Ingram Ravens’ Top Free Agent Signing

Looking for an under the radar move that paid off in a big way for a team from last March? Look no further than Ingram, who left New Orleans and didn’t generate much interest elsewhere in the league. He eventually signed with the Ravens and the return on investment has been great for Baltimore. This season, Ingram went for 1,018 yards and 10 touchdowns, and has been a key cog in the rushing attack for the Ravens to grind out yardage.

Most might have figured Ingram was the component of his offense in New Orleans, but it’s clear he’s as good as they come at running back and also a phenomenal leader. Ingram and his leadership have been second to none.

To that end, he was one of the true steals of free agency. The Ravens can only hope they do as well this time around with a player as motivated as Ingram.

