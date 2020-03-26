Ravens’ Mark Ingram ‘Respects’ Patrick Mahomes, but Isn’t ‘Scared’ of Him

Running back Mark Ingram has played alongside some NFL greats since entering the league in 2011. After eight years with the New Orleans Saints, the 2009 Heisman champion has found a new home with the Baltimore Ravens.

Playing alongside the reigning league MVP has its advantages, but Lamar Jackson isn’t the only rising star taking the league by storm. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has put everyone on notice the last two seasons, leading the franchise to their first Super Bowl title in 50 years. As a guest on ESPN’s “First Take,” Ingram was quick to give Mahomes his praises, while also adding a caveat to his argument.

Mark Ingram finally changed his attitude about talking smack about the Chiefs but couldn’t resist telling Stephen A. Smith “we respect them, but we are NOT scared of them”… yeah well I don’t believe that for a second lol BIGGGG TRUSSSS pic.twitter.com/R5l58AMpWR — Brady Andrews (@ChiefHighlights) March 26, 2020

“Pat Mahomes is a monster man,” Ingram said to co-host Stephen A. Smith. “He’s a special player. His leadership, his accuracy, his arm strength. He can be mobile outside the pocket, he has it all. That’s why he was the MVP two years ago and that’s why he was the Super Bowl champ and the Super Bowl MVP this year. We respect him, but we’re not scared of him. We know they have a great team, but we also have a great team and we have a great quarterback in our guy LJ.”

Jackson is only the second player in NFL history to win the unanimous MVP vote, behind Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. The 2016 Heisman Trophy winner recorded 3,127 passing yards, 36 touchdowns and 1,206 rushing yards in the 2019 campaign. The Louisville product also led the Ravens to their second straight AFC North title and a first-round bye in the playoffs. Unfortunately, Jim Harbaugh’s side lost to the Tennessee Titans in the Divisional Round, but Ingram promised he and Jackson would be back to challenge the Chiefs for the Lombardi Trophy when the NFL returns later on this year.

Is Patrick Mahomes the Greatest Player? NBA Legend Says No

Naming the greatest player in any sport is subjective, considering everyone has their own criteria when it comes to what constitutes the “best ever.” For retired Los Angeles Laker Magic Johnson, his vote is clear. While also appearing on “First Take” Thursday morning, the five-time champion made clear who he thinks is not only deserving of the NBA MVP honors this year, but also who is the number one sports player in the world.

"Not only is [LeBron James] the MVP, he's the best player in the world."@MagicJohnson thinks this season's MVP award belongs to LeBron. pic.twitter.com/SLwN4UvTiK — First Take (@FirstTake) March 26, 2020

“When we got to January, and LeBron kept dominating,” Johnson. Then on the [March 6 game], he defended Giannis Antetokounmpo and did an amazing job. LeBron did, and dominated in scoring, rebounds and assists. Then he turned around [on March 8], they beat the Clippers…he dominated on both ends of the court. I said ‘that’s your MVP.’ So LeBron James, to me, right now if the season ended today, is the MVP of the league. … I like Patrick Mahomes, but he’s no LeBron James. And LeBron James is the No. 1 sports player in the world.”

Mahomes has a ways to go before he accumulates as many MVP and championship wins as Johnson. But at just 24-year-old, he has already accomplished what several playing his position have yet to achieve.