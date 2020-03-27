Ravens Rumored Deal With Top Free Agent Falls Through

The Baltimore Ravens thought they had a deal with defensive tackle Michael Brockers, but the deal has fallen through and Brockers is returning to the Los Angeles Rams.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Brockers backed out of his rumored deal with the Ravens and will sign back with the Rams, the reporter revealed.

Free agent DT Michael Brockers is heading back to the #Rams, per agent @ScottCasterline. After it falls apart in Baltimore, Brockers lands back home in LA. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 27, 2020

The change in opinion is a shift for Brockers, who originally looked set to join the Ravens and help remake their defensive front along with Calais Campbell. The move was lauded as one of the better decisions in free agency, but it takes two to tango, and obviously, Brockers wasn’t completely sold on the situation in Baltimore.

Now, he leaves the team in a bit of a lurch.

Ravens Biggest Need Named

Recently, before the Brockers deal was off, CBS Sports analyst Pete Prisco took a look at picking out some of the biggest needs for the team, and when it came to the Ravens, defense still rules the day no matter how much building the team has done on that side of the ball.

Here’s a look at what he wrote:

“They got by last season with guys they picked up from other teams after C.J. Mosley signed with the Jets. They have to get a young run-and-chase linebacker to play behind that powerful front they’ve built with the additions of Calais Campbell and Michael Brockers. Drafting late in the first round, they could have a shot at Kenneth Murray of Oklahoma or Patrick Queen of LSU.”

Obviously, the Ravens could sign another player such as linebacker Clay Matthews, but the draft does figure to be the best way they could upgrade the position. It’s felt as if the Ravens would go linebacker in the draft, and that might only remain the case now.

The Ravens might have to dip back into the defensive line market to get some more help as well.

Michael Brockers Originally Agreed With Ravens

A few weeks back, the news was first revealed by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, who revealed that Brockers would be signing a 3 year, $30 million dollar contract in Baltimore.

https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1239692206710992896

Brockers was going to be a big addition for the Ravens, given 342 tackles, 23 sacks and 9 pass deflections with the Los Angeles Rams. He’s active in the middle, and the former LSU product is just 29 years old and is in his prime.

Obviously, not getting him under contract is a huge blow for the Ravens.

Ravens Offseason Needs

The Ravens are still seemingly in a decent spot in terms of both sides of the ball thanks to the fact that they have a young roster, but there’s little question that the team needs to make a few more well placed additions, especially on offense, as Eric DeCosta hints. Baltimore could use another receiving threat to help Lamar Jackson, and depending on what happens with some of the team’s own free agents, cornerback and linebacker could be on the docket as well.

Baltimore shouldn’t need many dramatic moves, but should continue to lock up their own talent while looking to make a few well-placed additions to the mix.

Now that Brockers is gone, the Ravens have seemingly lost one of their biggest pieces and could need to react with another signing up front. It might also change their thinking with Matt Judon.

