Ravens Trade Rumors: Surprising Offseason Candidate Revealed

The Baltimore Ravens had a solid, complete team in 2019, but ahead of next year, there could be some significant shakeups on the roster.

One player who could be shipped out is a surprising name in backup quarterback Robert Griffin III. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, there are a few names that could be on the move in the coming weeks, and Griffin makes the cut considering his contract status.

From NFL Now: On the possibility that #Ravens QB Robert Griffin III and #Raiders OL Gabe Jackson are traded… pic.twitter.com/3uQOKBDE9P — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2020

“One (trade candidate) is Ravens backup quarterback Robert Griffin III. Due just $2 million dollars next year, this seem like something for the right price that the Ravens would be open to doing,” Rapoport said. “Potentially, RG3 would be on the move.”

Griffin passed for 225 yards last year for the Ravens mostly in mop up duty. He did have a 1-0 record as a starter, playing late in the season when the Ravens had clinched the AFC’s top seed and were looking to rest starters as a precautionary measure.

If Griffin got traded, the Ravens would have to find a backup for the 2020 season. It would be interesting to see why the move was made considering Griffin doesn’t cost much and has played an effective role for the team when called upon recently.

Still, his could be a name to watch as it relates to potential Ravens trades in the next few days.

Robert Griffin III’s Statistics

Griffin broke into the league with the Washington Redskins where he wasted little time making a huge impact on the league. As a whole, Griffin has 9,229 yards and 43 touchdowns to his credit. He’s re-discovered himself after some injury troubles in his career, and has become a trusted backup for the Ravens who can keep the offense going if Lamar Jackson is out.

Obviously, Griffin is valuable to the team, and as a veteran player who understands the offense, is someone that can be counted on in order to step up when needed.

Lamar Jackson Stats

The Ravens might be able to get away with dealing Griffin because of how solid their regular starter has proven to be. This past season, Jackson has been the epitome of a dual-threat quarterback and one of the leaders in the next generation of quarterbacks that will make waves in the league. After the action concluded last week, Jackson has put up 3,127 passing yards and 36 touchdowns through the air. On the ground, he has rumbled for 1,206 yards and 7 touchdowns. As a whole, the Ravens have managed to find the best of Jackson on the field. Arguably, he’s become the most obvious MVP candidate in the league given these types of things.

Since being drafted out of Louisville, Jackson has begun to rewrite the book in the league in terms of what a quarterback is and can be. The fact that he was a shoo-in as an All-Pro is a testament to how good Jackson has been in 2019.

If Griffin moves on, it’s likely that Jackson might have a hard time dealing with it given how close they’ve gotten.

