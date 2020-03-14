Redskins Make Final Decision About Pro Bowl Offensive Lineman: Report

That’s one less quality offensive lineman on the market. Saturday, the Washington Redskins announced that they placed the franchise tag on three-time Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff.

#Redskins have placed franchise tag on Guard Brandon Scherff — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) March 14, 2020

Scherff was selected by Washington fifth overall in the first-round of the 2015 NFL Draft, and he has made the Pro Bowl three times in his first five seasons. The team tagged him after trying and failing to work out a long term deal with him, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Source: The #Redskins have franchise tagged standout G Brandon Scherff after attempting to do a long-term deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2020

So what does this move mean for Scherff and the team moving forward?

What Will Brandon Scherff’s Salary Look Like in 2020?

Washington placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on Scherff, which is the most common type of tag. It means he will make a salary that is the calculated average of what the top five players in the league at his position make, or 120 percent of his previous salary depending on whichever amount is greater.

He signed a four-year $21,215,638 contract with Washington when he was drafted, and the team chose to honor his fifth-year option in 2019, paying him just over $125 million last season. Per Spotrac, the top five guards in the NFL make an average salary just over $12.7 million a year, so Scherff’s deal should be in that ballpark.

It’s clear the Redskins are not yet ready to part with Scherff, who was one of the more highly-coveted free agents on the market. Now, there’s no question as to where he’ll be playing next season. He has been ranked as a top-15 guard by Pro Football Focus every year for the past three seasons.

The Redskins are franchise tagging Brandon Scherff per @RapSheet He has ranked inside the top-15 in PFF grade among guards each of the past three seasons pic.twitter.com/h07CeozdxP — PFF (@PFF) March 14, 2020

With left tackle Trent Williams requesting to be traded last month, it was important for Washington to at least shore up the services of Scherff for one more season, as his veteran presence on the o-line has been invaluable despite a few recent injuries.

Scherff has missed 13 games over the last two seasons due to a torn pectoral muscle combined with elbow issues. He has started 65 games for them in his five seasons. Washington is asking for a second-round draft pick in exchange for Williams, so it’s possible the team tries to draft another stud offensive lineman this year.

READ NEXT: Nick Kwiatkowski Free Agency: Packers Highlight Top Fits for Bears’ LB