Seahawks’ Target Jadeveon Clowney Turns Down Opponent’s Huge Offer

The Seahawks, Titans and Jets have consistently been mentioned as the top contenders for Jadeveon Clowney in free agency. The Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson revealed the Dolphins as another team that pursued Clowney but the pass rusher turned down a contract with a $17 million annual salary.

“Dolphins discussed $17 million annual average deal at one point in process with Seahawks free agent Jadeveon Clowney, per sources. Didn’t accept, so Dolphins moved on with Shaq Lawson. Clowney aiming for $20 million average, but could wind up signing for less on shorter deal,” Wilson reported on Twitter.

With the second week of free agency underway, Clowney seems content to wait out the market in hopes of finding the deal he targeted when he initially began the process. Clowney is now considering signing a short-term contract and testing free agency again as soon as next season.

The Seahawks Likely Have Both Short-Term & Multi-Year Offers on the Table for Clowney

The Seahawks appear to have two offers on the table for Clowney. Seattle would prefer to sign Clowney to a long-term contract but not at the $20 million annually that Clowney seeks. Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith reported that the Seahawks have offered Clowney a multi-year deal with an estimated annual salary of $18.5 million. Pick 6 reported that the Seahawks’ offer is closer to $13 million, but this likely for a one-year contract.

“A source close to the situation tells me the #Seahawks offer to Jadeveon Clowney was in fact for $13 Million, not the $18.5 Million reported earlier. Teams offering right around $13-14 Mill,” Pick 6 tweeted.

Why would the Seahawks give less money on a one-year deal? It may seem counterintuitive because a long-term contract with a sizable salary appears to have more risk. Given Clowney’s lack of a market, the Seahawks would like to lock-in what could be considered a bit of a discounted rate for the next few years. The longer contract also gives the Seahawks more cap flexibility to construct it in different ways. The Seahawks would rather not be in the same position again next offseason with Clowney where he can hit the open market in what projects to be a higher salary cap.

The Impact of COVID-19 Has Not Helped Clowney

The coronavirus (COVID-19) is impacting much of the world and ways more important than sports. That said, the inability for teams to meet with Clowney and have their medical staff look at the pass rusher has not helped his market. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Clowney is back in full health after having surgery to repair a core muscle injury but so far these assurances have not done much to increase his number of suitors.

“Obviously, this is someone Seattle would love to bring back just considering how disruptive he was last year,” Rapoport explained on NFL Network. “You have to think that this is a priority for Seattle, but there has been some questions just about his injuries and his health. So, here’s my understanding of where things stand. About two months ago, Clowney had sports hernia surgery and as we speak right now, he is working out in Houston…He is healthy. The only other injuries he has had: a sports hernia coming out of college and a microfracture early in Houston. With all of the talk of injury history, he is really healthy and certainly ready to go for some team.”