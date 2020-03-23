Seahawks Trade for Top-Rated Redskins’ Cornerback

The Seattle Seahawks are improving their secondary after making a trade for Redskins’ starting cornerback Quinton Dunbar, per ESPN’s Josina Anderson. Dunbar was the No. 2 ranked cornerback by Pro Football Focus last season, just below former Seahawk Richard Sherman.

Dunbar is the new favorite to play on the opposite side of the field of Shaquil Griffin after Tre Flowers struggled with the role last season. The Seahawks are sending this year’s fifth-round pick to the Redskins, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Comp update: Seahawks are sending Washington a 5th-round pick in exchange for CB Quinton Dunbar, per source. So Redskins trade a 5 for QB Kyle Allen, get back a 5 for Dunbar,” Schefter tweeted.

Dunbar Is Coming Off a Career-High 4 Interceptions

Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith reported that Smith requested a trade last month and fits the type of corner that the Seahawks prioritize.

“Quinton Dunbar reportedly asked for a trade last month. He fits what Seattle is looking for at outside corner: converted receiver with size/length and ball skills. He has had trouble staying healthy,” Smith noted on Twitter.

Dunbar is coming off a career-high four interceptions last season to go with eight pass deflections and 37 tackles in 11 games last season in Washington.

Dunbar Sustained a Season-Ending Hamstring Injury Last Season

The only downside of the Seahawks trade is Dunbar’s durability as the corner sustained a season-ending hamstring injury. Dunbar played in 11 games last season and just seven games in 2018. For just a fifth-round pick, it was worth the risk despite durability concerns.

Dunbar allowed the sixth-lowest passer rating of 56.9 when a quarterback threw into coverage, per Pro Football Focus. The new Seahawks corner allowed just two touchdowns in 347 snaps and Pro Football Focus detailed why he is ranked so highly.

Don’t look now, but Quinton Dunbar has stolen the show from Josh Norman in our nation’s capital. He has excelled in off-coverage in both man-to-man and zone, and he finished the regular season with an 87.6 PFF overall grade that ranks second among the league’s cornerbacks… He covers a lot of ground and ultimately gets to the point where he can essentially defend both receivers.

Dunbar is entering the final year of a team-friendly deal as the star cornerback will make $3.25 million next season, per Spotrac. ESPN’s Brady Henderson detailed how Dunbar fits the Seahawks’ system.

“Mentioned today that there’s still a move to be made by the Seahawks at cornerback, where they need competition for Tre Flowers. Here it is. Dunbar is 27 and listed at 6-2/202, which is the size they like in perimeter CBs. He started 11 games last year and 25 in his career,” Henderson noted on Twitter.