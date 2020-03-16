Top 5 Best Players for Seahawks to Target in NFL Free Agency

NFL free agency has a wide range of outcomes for the Seattle Seahawks, specifically depending on what transpires with Jadeveon Clowney. We’ve put together a list of top free agents that fit some of the Seahawks’ needs. It is not just whether the Seahawks re-sign Clowney, but how much they pay the pass rusher if the team is able to retain one of the top free agents on the market.

The Seahawks are projected to have $39.8 million in cap space, per Over the Cap. This number could expand with a few cap casualties and will significantly decrease if Clowney is re-signed.

There may be a few popular names absent from the list. Players likely to be franchised tag were omitted as well as individuals who are likely to command more than the Seahawks can realistically spend. Keep in mind that while the Seahawks are expected to be active in free agency, it is not the only avenue for the front office to improve the team. The Seahawks will have eight draft picks to also address their remaining needs, including four picks in the first three rounds.

One potential outcome for the Seahawks is to re-sign Clowney, sign a pass rusher with upside like Dante Fowler and go bargain shopping for veterans on short-term deals to address the remaining holes on the roster. While a running back is absent from this list, expect for the Seahawks to look intently at the position both in free agency and the draft.

Here are five of the top players for the Seahawks to target in NFL free agency.

No. 1 DE Dante Fowler, Rams

Fowler is the type of player we are used to Pete Carroll bringing in. Fowler is a former top-five draft pick, but underachieved during his time in Jacksonville. Fowler was traded to the Rams where he had the best season of his career. The edge rusher is coming off 11.5 sacks and 58 tackles in 2019.

Fowler was highly-touted for his speed and ability to get to the quarterback coming out of Florida. His production means his asking price will be a bit higher, but the lack of a full body of work means the Seahawks could get him at a bit of a discount. During his tenure with the Seahawks, Carroll has been able to get the most out of underperforming players.

No. 2 DE Robert Quinn, Cowboys

Quinn could be a player the Seahawks pursue on a potential short-term deal. It is hard to find a free agent this offseason that has done better at getting to the quarterback than Quinn. The Cowboys pass rusher only played in 14 games but still managed to notch 11.5 sacks last season. Quinn is an experienced veteran but still under 30 years old.

Quinn’s estimated annual salary is $11.7 million, per Spotrac. The pass rusher could be part of the Seahawks’ plan b if Seattle opts to let Clowney walk in free agency.

No. 3 T Bryan Bulaga, Packers

It may sound like a recording, but the Seahawks need to improve their offensive line. Bulaga is a veteran option who has some position flexibility at either tackle or guard. Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson reported that Bulaga could command $12 million on the open market. The Seahawks have typically not been big spenders on the offensive line, but Russell Wilson could use additional protection heading into next season.

There are higher-rated offensive lineman available such as the Titans’ Jack Conklin. The Tennessee tackle has been linked to the Jets and his asking price may be higher than the Seahawks are willing to spend. This is especially true if they want to re-sign Clowney.

No. 4 LB Blake Martinez, Packers

The Seahawks could use an additional stud linebacker to go with Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright. Like some of the other names on this list, Martinez is a potential fit for the Seahawks if the team opts to move on from Clowney. They may play different positions, but Martinez would strengthen the defense. The linebacker is likely to command a $11.6 million salary, per Spotrac.

Martinez is just 26 years old and will enter his fourth NFL season in 2020. The Packers linebacker is just entering the prime of his career and will likely have a number of suitors in free agency.

No. 5 CB Brian Poole, Falcons

Much has been made about the Seahawks’ pass rush, but Seattle’s secondary did not meet the standards we are used to seeing in the Carroll era. Poole may be the best slot corner available on the market, and the Seahawks would be wise to kick the tires on if the former Falcons corner is within the team’s budget.

Pro Football Focus gave Poole a 80.0 coverage grade for last season, the best score of his career. Poole gave up just 7.4 yards per reception in 2019, per Pro Football Focus.