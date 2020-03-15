Pete Carroll Sends Message to Seahawks’ Fans Amidst Coronavirus Threat

As Seattle continues to feel the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll took to Twitter to offer his support to the 12s. Seattle has been one of the cities in the United State most impacted by the virus, and Carroll kept his message brief.

“#WeGotThisSeattle,” Carroll noted on Twitter.

The Seahawks’ Twitter account also sent out a series of messages encouraging fans and showing how people can help those impacted by COVID-19.

“There’s one thing we know about Seattle. It’s the spirit of this city. Blue heart,” the Seahawks tweeted.

The Seahawks also released a statement encouraging fans who live in Seattle and imploring fans to help the community efforts around the city.

This is an uncertain and sometimes unnerving time for our city, our region and our world. As a community of Pacific Northwesters and 12s everywhere, it’s time to rally together and help. Together, we’re at our best. Together, there is hope, encouragement and support. Together, we got this.

The NFL Has Canceled Pro Days & In-Person Visits With Draft Prospects

The NFL is in its offseason, but the coronavirus has also impacted the league. The NFL canceled future pro days and banned in-person visits with draft prospects. Teams can still communicate with prospects, but it must be done remotely. The league sent out a memo to teams detailing the decision, per NFL.com.

“We have been closely monitoring developments relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) and taking action based on the guidance of our Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills and the medical experts at the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” the memo stated, per NFL.com. “After considering recent medical and public safety information related to COVID-19, we have decided to prohibit all in-person pre-Draft visits involving draft-eligible players effective at the end of this business day, until further notice.”

How Will the Coronavirus Impact the Seahawks in Free Agency?

There's one thing we know about Seattle

It's the spirit of this city. 💙 Ways to help » https://t.co/LuvRXo4iPb pic.twitter.com/MEAVYaDXj4 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) March 14, 2020

As of now, NFL free agency is scheduled to start on Monday, March 16, and players are permitted to begin signing new contracts on Wednesday, March 18. As we have seen with sports around the country, this is a fluid situation and subject to change. Seattle has arguably been the city hit hardest by COVID-19 and some Seahawks fans wonder how it could impact the team in free agency.

Just as with the draft prospects, meetings with free agents are expected to take place remotely so the Seahawks would not be at a competitive disadvantage. The Seahawks are expected to be active in free agency with more than $40 million to spend.

Seattle became the first place in the United States with a documented case of COVID-19 on January 20 and 32 deaths have been reported so far in King County, per Politico. Given all that is going on, NFL free agency is not high on the priority list, but it could be a welcome distraction for some Seahawks fans living in the Pacific Northwest.